SPENCER DINWIDDIE MEDICAL UPDATE

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has been diagnosed with a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee. The injury occurred during the third quarter of last night’s game in Charlotte. Further updates will be issued following surgery, which is scheduled to take place next week.
In three games this season, Dinwiddie has averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21.4 minutes per game. Through seven NBA seasons, Dinwiddie has registered averages of 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 25.7 minutes per contest.
