The Big Blue Report: Bye Week Blues

While the Giants are on their bye week, JC, Randy and Ryan are here with a new episode of the Big Blue Report to keep the Giants talk going.

The boys break down the loss in Seattle, sports superstitions, the non-movement on the trade deadline, impact players of the first half, JC’s visit to Mount Olive and much more!!

The Big Blue Report is hosted by two time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page and Ryan Darlington. JC brings a unique insight after nine seasons in the NFL. Casillas breaks down every aspect of the NFL on and the field from the player perspective.