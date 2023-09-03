The Celtics Sixth Man Enigma

For the first time in a long time, the Boston Celtics don’t have to worry about the status of their starting lineup as they head into training camp. Barring a significant setback from newly acquired big man Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics will enter their October 24 matchup against the New York Knicks with a lineup of Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Porzingis.

The Celtics still have one roster spot to fill before opening camp next month. While the final addition could be important in shaping their depth, it will have little effect on the eight to nine-man rotation they will rely on.

Of course, the Celtics’ bench is already filled with the reigning Sixth Man of the Year award winner, Malcolm Brogdon, and a former All-Defensive team selection, Robert Williams. It might be obvious to some to run back the same roles as last season with Brogdon and Williams. Brogdon won the award, after all. On the other hand, Williams has been valued by the Celtics during the previous two seasons. However, the 25-year-old Williams is still looking to put together a season with fewer injuries.

With their current roster build, for the Celtics to reach their best possible version, could they lean on Williams more than Brogdon? Further, is there even another player on the roster who has a chance to play the sixth-man role?

Brogdon’s Success

Malcolm Brogdon came over from the Indiana Pacers and did exactly what he set out to do with the Celtics: Contribute to a contending team and accentuate the offense of Boston’s two stars. In 67 games, Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 44% from behind the arc and 48% overall. Brogdon was especially able to weave himself in nicely in lineups with Tatum. When on the court together, Brogdon and Tatum had a 7.1 Net Rating, according to data from NBA.com.

During the postseason, Brogdon continued much along the same path. Soon, though, things changed after an injury in the Miami Heat series made Brogdon virtually unplayable due to his ineffectiveness. Even before the injury, some of Brogdon’s weaknesses became apparent. His isolation defense was focused on by opposing teams. In the second round of the playoffs, Brogdon had difficulty in matchups against James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

Brogdon’s playmaking also fell off. His assist rate dropped to 17% in the postseason compared to 21% in the regular season. In addition, his shooting efficiency, which was near the top of the entire NBA, dropped drastically. What made Brogdon so valuable had turned around when it was needed most. Not all is lost, though. There are certainly ways the Celtics and head coach Joe Mazzulla can help sustain Brogdon’s effectiveness without having to depend on him as much as they did last year.

Time Lord’s Potential

Robert Williams came into rehabbing a knee procedure last season that sidelined him until mid-January. All indications were that Williams would have continued his starting role last season if it hadn’t been for his injury. Bringing him into the fold later in the season meant getting him incorporated into a team with newer schemes and sitting Williams on back-to-back games.

This all resulted in Williams only appearing in 35 games. His numbers in those games were near the marks he set in 2021-2022, but some noticeable things stood out. For one, Williams’s blocks per game went down from 2.2 to 1.4 per game. Granted, those numbers were bound to go down due to his playing time; however, even advanced metrics like his block percentage went down from around 6.8% to 5%, according to data via Basketball-Reference.

A healthy Rob Williams changes so much for the Celtics on both ends; there is evidence of that being the case in the past. Actually, you don’t have to look very far to see that being the case. Last year, The healthiest Williams was in the playoffs, especially in the Philadelphia 76ers series when he single-handedly changed the Celtics defense around Harden and Joel Embiid. His play also began to resemble that of the dominant defensive force he had been known to be.

Because the Celtics have a different roster distribution this year, William’s role takes on even more importance. While Porzingis was brought in to elevate the Celtics ceiling offensively and defensively, the glue is Robert Williams.

Hauser As Sixth Man?

Heading into this past week, the Celtics were weak in their wing depth. Outside of Tatum and Brown, the forward minutes would be fought amongst second-round rookie Jordan Walsh, free agent Oshae Brissett, and newly signed forward Svi Mykhailiuk. So where does that leave Sam Hauser?

Free agent Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 31, 2023

The former Virginia Cavalier got his first look at steady playing time last season. The 6-foot-8-inch Hauser appeared in 80 games and logged over 1,200 minutes. How was Hauser able to earn the trust of head coach Joe Mazzulla? The first way was necessity. Boston lacked true wing depth last season, forcing Hauser into a much more expanded role.

Due to the Celtics’ individual defensive versatility, many teams identified Hauser as the attack point of the Celtics defense. Hauser wasn’t a world beater, and certain player matchups gave him trouble, but as an isolation defender, Hauser more than proved his capabilities. According to NBA play tracking data, Hauser gave up 0.92 points per possession (PPP) on isolations last season. That was better than other Celtic wing players, including his current teammate Jaylen Brown (1.14) and former teammate Grant Williams (1.02 PPP) data via NBA.com.

Hauser is the unquestioned third wing forward on the depth chart. That gives him at least a shot at the sixth-man spot. He will need to continue to develop as a team defender. Regardless of that, he will be leaned upon because of his ability to space the floor and knock down shots. Over 80% of Hauser’s shots are from behind the three-point line. That is undoubtedly why Mazzulla trusts him. However, he will need to be crafty off the ball to get open, as teams aren’t going to be relaxed guarding Hauser anymore.

Relying On Time Lord

It’s not like the Celtics caught lightning in a bottle last season, but it strains, it strains credulity to think that Brogdon would be able to replicate that type of season. Plus, the circumstances have changed a bit.

The most important part for the Celtics this season is their frontcourt cohesion. The Jays have been in the league long enough now that their production is a given, and Derrick White will be the glue that keeps them solid. Meanwhile, Horford, Porzingis, and Williams will have to work in collaboration this season for the Celtics to reach their goal.

The most important part of that trio is Williams due to his defensive acumen and responsibilities. His flexibility with playing alongside either Horford or Porzingis makes him the key to it all. The Celtics can play multiple different styles with Williams at a moment’s notice. Some risk aversion with Williams is necessary to protect his body. Therefore, having Williams be the sixth man relaxes the minutes burden on him and gives Mazzulla maximum versatility with the second unit lineups.

