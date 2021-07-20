The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Bonus Episode With Rhett Titus

Special Bonus Episode: Ring Of Honor’s Rhett Titus joins The Cut to discuss his training Austin Aires and Daniel Bryan, his role in the Foundation, comparison of being a tag and singles wrestler, favorite ROH fueds, memories of “The Romantic Touch” and much more!
This special episode is hosted by Randy Zellea and David Lee of David Knows Wrestling!!
Follow The Cut on all Social and Podcast Platforms here: https://linktr.ee/Cutpwpodcast
