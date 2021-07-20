The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Bonus Episode With Rhett Titus

Special Bonus Episode: Ring Of Honor’s Rhett Titus joins The Cut to discuss his training Austin Aires and Daniel Bryan, his role in the Foundation, comparison of being a tag and singles wrestler, favorite ROH fueds, memories of “The Romantic Touch” and much more!

This special episode is hosted by Randy Zellea and David Lee of David Knows Wrestling!!

