The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Chris Van Vilet

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.
This week the boys welcome in Emmy Award Winner Chris Van Vilet in to discuss his broadcasting career as well as his passion of pro wrestling and the crazy story that will have you in stitches.
