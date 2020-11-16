The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Rocky Romero

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.
This week Rocky Romero returns to discuss his role with NJPW, working with Gallows and Anderson with Talkin Shop, the difference in styles from American Pro Wrestling to the style in Japan, the future with his music and much more
.Please feel free to follow the show on all major platforms such as Spotify, Apple, Google, and all major platforms as well as www.backsportspage.com/thecut
Follow Emerito on Instagram: RavingskullFollow
Randy on Instagram on Twitter: RandyBsp
The Cut: Social Media info:
Twitter: @cutwrestlingbsp
Instagram: @thecutpwpodcast
Featured Articles
-
NFL/ 18 mins ago
Eagles Lay Egg Post Bye To Giants
The Eagles came into this NFC East showdown in first place in their woeful...
-
MLB/ 40 mins ago
A Reasonable Offseason Plan For The Yankees
After another year of missing the World Series, New York Yankees’ fans are desperate...
-
Features/ 45 mins ago
Why Schroder Is A Good Gamble For The Lakers
To start this flurry of moves across the NBA this week, the defending champion...
-
Features/ 48 mins ago
Rizzo, Bryant, Baez, Schwarber; Who Stays? Who Goes?
The Chicago Cubs played the 2020 season with the third highest payroll in baseball...