The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Silas Young

“The Last Real Man” Silas Young Joins The Cut this week to discuss how he came up with “The Last Real Man” persona, how he started in the industry, the fake Undertaker friend request, his love of working in ROH, why he turned on Josh Woods and more!!
Back Sports Page presents The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with hosts Randy Zellea and Emerito Rivera.
Follow and support the show by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/thecutpwpod
Featured Articles
-
Big Blue Report/ 5 hours ago
Big Blue Report: Mini Camp Day #1
The New York Giants opened their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday with majority of their...
-
Features/ 6 hours ago
How Bad Was the 76ers’ Game One Playoff Loss?
The Philadelphia 76ers lost their first game against the Atlanta Hawks 128-124 to begin...
-
Features/ 16 hours ago
Young and Hawks Stun 76ers 128-124
As the semifinals of the NBA playoffs are now underway one thing is safe...
-
Big Blue Report/ 17 hours ago
Big Blue Report: Former Giants Head Coach Jim Fassel Passes at 71
Jim Fassel, who led the Giants to three playoff berths and a Super Bowl...