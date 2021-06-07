Connect with us

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Silas Young

“The Last Real Man” Silas Young Joins The Cut this week to discuss how he came up with “The Last Real Man” persona, how he started in the industry, the fake Undertaker friend request, his love of working in ROH, why he turned on Josh Woods and more!!

Back Sports Page presents The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with hosts Randy Zellea and Emerito Rivera.

