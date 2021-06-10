Connect with us

Web Shows

One Stop Podcast: 6/9

Welcome to the One Stop Podcast!! The trio of Jesse Zaragoza, Michael House and Prabhat Seelamsetti focus on NBA news, rumors, game previews/recaps and hot takes. The trio of Jesse Zaragoza, Michael House and Prabhat Seelamsetti

In today’s episode of One Stop the gang goes over Nikola Jokic winning the MVP, Thibs winning his second Coach Of the Year award, Recapping Game Two of the Philadelphia 76ers and Game One between the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers. In addition to this the trio also previews Game Two of the Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns. Does LeBron James changing his 23 to 6 really matter? Fantasy $15 draft 200s edition, who would you pick?

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Big Blue Report: Mini Camp Day #1

Justin Brownlow

The Man to Man Podcast Episode XXIX: Julio To Nashville & USA Beats Mexico

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

How the Lakers Get Back To Their Winning Ways

More in Web Shows