One Stop Podcast https://t.co/SOEzXE2n5z
— Back Sports Page (@BackSportsPage) June 9, 2021
Welcome to the One Stop Podcast!! The trio of Jesse Zaragoza, Michael House and Prabhat Seelamsetti focus on NBA news, rumors, game previews/recaps and hot takes. The trio of Jesse Zaragoza, Michael House and Prabhat Seelamsetti
In today’s episode of One Stop the gang goes over Nikola Jokic winning the MVP, Thibs winning his second Coach Of the Year award, Recapping Game Two of the Philadelphia 76ers and Game One between the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers. In addition to this the trio also previews Game Two of the Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns. Does LeBron James changing his 23 to 6 really matter? Fantasy $15 draft 200s edition, who would you pick?
Check out the picks we below and vote on who you think has the best squad!
— Jesse (@therealjesse_z) June 9, 2021
