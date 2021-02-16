Connect with us

The Cut

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Talking AEW and New Japan

Em and Randy discuss Kenta’s debut in AEW, New Japan working relationship with AEW, Sammy quitting the Inner Circle, Impact’s third hour, WWE’s Wrestlemania plans, and much more.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Talking AEW and New Japan

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Justin Brownlow

The Man To Man Podcast Episode VI: Early NFL Free Agency Edition

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #69: Justin Turner Re-Signs With The Dodgers; Top 10 SS

More in The Cut