The Cut Pro Wrestling: Shane Taylor

Shane Taylor, former ROH TV Champion is joining The Cut to discuss breaking in the business, changing how African Americans are perceived in pro wrestling, the current state of ROH and much more.
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.
