Soccer

The MLS Playoffs are Here!

The MLS Playoffs are here! With another season in the books, the MLS will enter one of the most anticipated playoff seasons yet with several teams’ worthy of lifting the cup in November. Here is how the league ended after decision day on Sunday:

Eastern Conference

  1. Philadelphia Union: 67 points
  2. C.F Montreal: 65 points
  3. New York City F.C: 55 points
  4. New York Red Bulls: 53 points
  5. C Cincinnati: 49 points
  6. Inter Miami: 48 points
  7. Orlando City S.C: 48points
  8. Columbus Crew: 46 points
  9. Charlotte F.C: 42 points
  10. New England Revolution: 42 points
  11. Atlanta United: 40 points
  12. Chicago Fire: 39 points
  13. Toronto F.C: 34 points
  14. C United: 27 points

It came down to the wire between Orlando, Columbus and Cincinnati all fighting for a playoff spot. Cincinnati’s Brenner out up an outstanding performance to send the team to their first playoffs in club history. It was looking like an elimination for the U.S Open cup winners Orlando after being down 1-0 to Columbu, however two second half goals by Junior Urso and Facundo Torres sealed the deal to send Orlando to the playoffs, eliminating the Crew for the second year in a row.

The Union were in jeopardy of losing the number one seed to Montreal, however a hattrick from Daniel Gazdag ensured the Union of home field advantage for the playoffs. New York City F.C clinch their seventh playoffs in a row with a third-place finish, right in front of rivals Red Bulls. Inter Miami will also be making their first ever appearance in the playoffs in their young club history in Gonzalo Higuaín’s last season before retirement.

Western Conference

  1. LAFC: 67 points
  2. Austin F.C: 56 points
  3. C Dallas: 53 points
  4. A Galaxy: 50 points
  5. Nashville S.C: 50 points
  6. Minnesota F.C: 48 points
  7. Real Salt Lake: 47 points
  8. Portland Timbers: 46 points
  9. Vancouver Whitecaps: 43 points
  10. Colorado Rapids: 43 points
  11. Seattle Sounders: 41 points
  12. Sporting Kansas City
  13. Houston Dynamo: 36 points
  14. San Jose Earthquakes: 35 points

The MLS Playoffs are here and so is LAFC already as they were awarded the supporters shield by ending the season with a league best 67 points with 21 wins, nine loses and four draws. Austin was one of the surprise team this season by ending the season with the second-best record in the western conference and clinch their first playoff spot in club history. L.A Galaxy will enter their 20th playoff appearance in the battle to win their sixth MLS title in history. F.C Dallas and Nashville will also make the playoffs as the underdog teams.

The four teams in the west were fighting for the last three playoff spots faced each other on decision day on Sunday. Minnesota faced Vancouver at home and put up a hard-fought performance to win 2-0 to send them to their second playoffs in a row. Real Salt Lake pulled the upset against reigning Western Conference winners Portland Timbers to defeat them 3-1.

 

The MLS Playoffs are here, so here are the predictions of how the tournament will turn out:

Predictions for the Playoffs

-Western Conference-

First Round:

L.A Galaxy vs Nashville S.C

Winner: L.A Galaxy

 

F.C Dallas vs Minnesota F.C

Winner: F.C Dallas

 

Austin F.C vs Real Salt Lake

Winner: Austin F.C

 

Conference Semi-finals

LAFC vs L.A Galaxy

Winner: LAFC

 

Austin F.C vs F.C Dallas

Winner: F.C Dallas

 

Conference Finals

LAFC vs F.C Dallas

Winner: LAFC

 

Eastern Conference-

First Round:

New York Red Bulls vs F.C Cincinnati

Winner: F.C Cincinnati

 

New York City F.C vs Inter Miami

Winner: New York City F.C

 

C.F Montreal vs Orlando S.C

Winner: C.F Montreal

 

Conference Semi-Finals:

Philidelphia Union vs Cincinnati:

Winner: Philidelphia Union

 

New York City F.C vs C.F Montreal

Winner: C.F Montreal

 

Conference Finals:

Philadelphia Union vs C.F Montreal

Winner: C.F Montreal

 

MLS Finals

LAFC vs C.F Montreal

Winner: LAFC

