Titans Lose Big in Buffalo

The Monday night showdown between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills was one-sided as the Bills trounced the Titans 41-7. The Titans marched down the field on their opening drive that was capped off by a Derrick Henry touchdown, but after that it was all Buffalo both offensively and defensively scoring at will and forcing four Titan turnovers. Here’s three takeaways from the beat down in Buffalo.

Defense was Non-existent

A lot of Titan fans were upset at the offense’s performance to start the season, but the defense has their share of the blame for the team’s outcome as well. This has been a pretty good defense the past few seasons, and they did not show up on Monday night giving up 414 yards to Buffalo.

Yes, this is Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and company that we are talking about, but this defense is the same core guys outside of not having Harold Landry III. The defense must play better while the offense tries to find its footing.

Injuries Continue to Pile Up

Tennessee already came into the matchup shorthanded, and more guys went down with injuries. Left Tackle Taylor Lewan did not return after a right knee injury in the first quarter… Linebackers Ola Adeniyi and Bud Dupree sustained injuries as well. With a short week ahead the Titans must try to stay as healthy as possible.

Rookies Were Bright Spots Despite Scoreboard

There’s never much positive takeaways when you lose by 34 points, but rookies on both sides of ball had a decent individual performance. Wide Receiver Treylon Burks led the Titans in receiving with 4 catches for 47 yards, and Cornerback Roger McCreary, who filled in for an injured Kristian Fulton led all Titan tacklers with 11.

The Titans will try again on Sunday to pick up their first win of the season at home against the also winless Las Vegas Raiders.