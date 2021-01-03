Titans @ Texans Preview

The word of the day for the Tennessee Titans is first. They already have their first 10-win season since 2008 and looking to grab their first AFC South division crown since that same year. They will have to do it in Houston today against the 4-11 Texans.
The same time last year the Titans took on the Texans to get in the playoffs and Derrick Henry had himself a day, can it be déjà vu all over again for the Titans? Meanwhile, Houston is looking to play spoiler to ruin their rivals season, games between these two have always been very competitive and close as the Titans rallied to a 42-36 overtime win in Nashville a couple months ago.
Tennessee might do some scoreboard watching as the Colts are battling for the division crown as well, but it’s simple for the Titans today: win and you’re the AFC South champs. Lose, you might not even make the playoffs pending results of other games.
As stated before, this should be a good one here in week 17 and I will be live blogging this one! January football is here!!
Featured Articles
-
MLB/ 7 mins ago
Will Masahiro Tanaka return to the Yankees?
As we progress through the month of January, the free agent pool is still...
-
Features/ 7 hours ago
Each UFC Weight Classes’ Title Picture
We are already 12 days away from the new year’s first UFC event. 2021...
-
NFL/ 7 hours ago
Chargers Fire Head Coach Anthony Lynn
The Los Angeles Chargers have parted ways with Head Coach Anthony Lynn early Monday...
-
The Cut/ 8 hours ago
The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Diamond Dallas Page Part 2
Yo..It’s DDP on The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast!!! This week we have Part...