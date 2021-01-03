Connect with us

NFL

Titans @ Texans Preview

The word of the day for the Tennessee Titans is first. They already have their first 10-win season since 2008 and looking to grab their first AFC South division crown since that same year. They will have to do it in Houston today against the 4-11 Texans.

The same time last year the Titans took on the Texans to get in the playoffs and Derrick Henry had himself a day, can it be déjà vu all over again for the Titans? Meanwhile, Houston is looking to play spoiler to ruin their rivals season, games between these two have always been very competitive and close as the Titans rallied to a 42-36 overtime win in Nashville a couple months ago.

Tennessee might do some scoreboard watching as the Colts are battling for the division crown as well, but it’s simple for the Titans today: win and you’re the AFC South champs. Lose, you might not even make the playoffs pending results of other games.

As stated before, this should be a good one here in week 17 and I will be live blogging this one! January football is here!!

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Diamond Dallas Page Part 2

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Ryan Truland

Each UFC Weight Classes’ Title Picture

Justin Brownlow

Breaking: The Entirety Of March Madness Will Take Place in Indiana

Adam Cohen

Reevaluating the AL East after the Blake Snell trade

More in NFL