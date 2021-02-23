Trevor Bauer At It On Twitter With Two Different Mets Pitchers

Trevor Bauer got himself into Twitter feuds with two New York Mets pitchers. Mets are already one of baseball’s most talked about teams.

As spring training got underway, recently signed Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has ignited a twitter war with not one but two New York Mets starting pitchers.

The twitter war began with Mets starter Noah Syndergaard trolling Bauer after he signed a three year $102 million deal with the Dodgers. With that contract, he will become the highest-paid player in Major League history in the 2021 and ‘22 seasons. He will make $40 million and $45 million respectively. A deal with the Dodgers was certainly seen as a possibility, but the real top suiter truly looked like the Mets.

Bauer vs Syndergaard Twitter War

Just a week following the decision, Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard took to twitter. He mocked Bauer and his decision to not sign with the Mets tweeting,

“And then he said… “I’m sorry I chose another team but I’ll donate to your charities!”

And then he said……”I’m sorry I chose another team but I’ll donate to your charities!” https://t.co/Kxkje5Uqn2 — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) February 20, 2021

Bauer was quick to respond. He defended fans on Twitter against Syndergaard’s vile insults from an earlier set of Instagram comments showing Syndergaard throwing shirtless. He told Syndegaard, “try to treat the fans better. They’re what makes our game go. No place for personal insults, especially about someone else’s wife.”

Also, @Noahsyndergaard, try to treat the fans better. They’re what makes our game go. No place for personal insults, especially about someone else’s wife. pic.twitter.com/I3FaZbR224 — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) February 20, 2021

Syndegaard responded with another jab at Bauer. Following Syndegaard’s charge, Bauer declared a Twitter war saying “See you at the bottom”

See you at the bottom https://t.co/AdzcBodu5h — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) February 20, 2021

To that Syndegaard’s finally laid the war to rest saying, “You bring a drone and your mixtape and its a deal,” declaring his tweets as a joke. Only Syndegaard had ignited Bauer’s fire, something you never want to do to a experienced social media user like Bauer.

Bauer Takes On Stroman

On Sunday, Bauer angrily lashed out against Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman, following a tweet where Bauer was called out for past racist comments. The original tweet by radio host Chuey Martinez called Bauer out as potentially troubling for the fans in L.A., due to past controversial tweets.

More than half the fan base of this team is Latino. And a lot of us are born here and are products of immigrants. He's made it very clear what he thinks of our people and ancestors. Gonna be impossible to root for this team while he's on the mound. #GoDodgers — Chuey Martinez (@ChueyMartinez) February 19, 2021

Stroman responded to Martinez tweeting that “Disrespecting minorities and women should never be tolerated.”

Bauer’s response was yet another controversial tweet that certainly will not help his reputation among fans. His response was, “How about we take a step forward and say disrespecting a fellow human should never be tolerated? Or is that too much?”

How bout we take it a step further and say disrespecting a fellow human being should never be tolerated? Or is that too much? — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) February 21, 2021

Following this, Stroman tweeted the thinking emoji. What might have been foreseen as an innocent symbol, it caused to Bauer to personally put Stroman on the spot. He personally requested that Stroman actually tweet about him, instead of just subtweeting on the backend.

Instead of subtweeting me constantly you could just come out and say you dislike me. Speak up homie. We’re both men. We can handle it. https://t.co/t6xUlMx1cV — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) February 21, 2021

Bauer And Twitter

Seeing baseball’s highest paid player voice himself on Twitter took a dramatic shift in tone. It went from what looked like harmless banter about contracts, to Bauer using the platform to insert himself as a vocal, contentious screaming parrot.

Why form new social media enemies when you are in the process of trying to make amends to past social media antics? The true talking should come on the field in six months, when the Mets and Dodgers face off for a legitimate battle starting on August 13.



In the past several years Twitter has become the mainstream platform for people to talk to the world. But as we have seen with politics, Twitter can get out of hand pretty fast.

If the game of baseball is to continue as a positive force that brings fans together and defines this country’s pastime, it is imperative that these star players are weary of what they say. Especially when they choose to express their views on social media. It is also important that a clear line is drawn between banter and toxic trash talk.