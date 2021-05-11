Tyler Herro Shines In His Return

After missing the last six games due to foot soreness, Miami Heat sophomore guard Tyler Herro returned to the lineup. Herro showed no signs of discomfort on the court, as he poured in 27 points off the bench in a 121-112 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was arguably Herro’s best game shooting-wise this season, as he shot 77% from the field, including an astonishing 6-8 from beyond the arc.

The Heat struggled in the first quarter and were getting outplayed by the Timberwolves in every single aspect. Enter Tyler Herro in the second quarter, and everything seemed to change. Herro went off in the second, going for 12 points, all of which came from a perfect 4/4 performance from beyond the arc. This spark from the young star is precisely what the rest of the team needed to break away from the Timberwolves, finish this game off comfortably, and get the much-needed win in their ongoing playoff race.

With last night’s win over Minnesota and the Celtic’s loss to the Bulls, the Miami Heat currently holds the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat also have a fantastic opportunity to make up some lost ground, as they’re only a 0.5 game back from the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks and only one game behind the fourth seed New York Knicks.

This momentum boost from Tyler Herro was something the Heat needed, not just for last night’s game but for the rest of the regular season. It’s been a pretty underwhelming season for the former Eastern Conference champions, as a lot of people had high expectations for Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Miami Heat to continue their gritty and dominant performance from the bubble into this season. Injuries and Covid cases have made this season a rocky time for the Heat as they continue their battle to avoid the play-in tournament. Over this next week of games, though, the Heat have a tremendous opportunity to silence their doubters and move up in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Heat will travel to take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon and Tuesday night in what many call the biggest games of the season for the Heat. The Celtics and Heat are currently only separated by one game in the standings, so having the advantage in case of a potential tiebreaker is very important for either team to have.

It doesn’t get much easier for the Heat following this road trip, though, as they’ll return home with the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers waiting for them for a Thursday night matchup. Although it’ll be a tough task for the Heat, it’s going to be a great opportunity since both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo missed the first two matchups with the sixers earlier in the season. The Heat will then travel to take on the former back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. Like the 76ers matchup, this will be a challenging but beneficial game for the Heat as it will help prepare them with a game that will have the intensity of a playoff matchup.

It’ll be a tough final week for the Heat, but if there’s a team in the NBA who’s up for a challenge like this, it’s Miami. With a recent performance from Tyler Herro and the leadership of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, be ready to see the Miami Heat go up in the eastern conference standings during this final week of regular season play.