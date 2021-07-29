What To Expect From Kadarius Toney

Kadarius Toney was selected 20th overall by the Giants in the 2021 draft. He was the 4th wide receiver taken behind Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and Devonta Smith. This draft class was stacked with big play making receivers. All of these first round receivers should strive in their situations. The Giants made it their focus to upgrade their offense and Toney should be able to contribute in many ways.

Toney is exactly what the Giants need to help their offense in 2021 and beyond. Toney, a 6’0 193lb slot speedster ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at his pro day. This type of speed and athleticism will provide an immediate upgrade to the passing game and return game.

Toney was a standout in college at the University of Florida. His senior year is where he really exploded onto the scene and made a name for himself. He recorded 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games. He averaged 14.1 ypc. He also did a little bit on the ground where he rushed for 8.5 ypc and 1 touchdown on 19 attempts. This type of player is someone who can come into the NFL and start producing in year one.

Toney was selected 20th overall for a reason. He is going to be a part of this offense in a big way. His main position is slot, but he can really line up all over the field and be a threat. He can play a very similar role to other players we see in the league now such as Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel. This is a realistic expectation that the Giants can have with Toney. They drafted him knowing they could put him all over the field to showcase his athleticism and talent.

The Giants added many weapons to their offense this offseason. They also return key offensive players. So what is it that we should expect from rookie Kadarius Toney? Toney is not being asked to come in and be the main focus on this offense. He is expected to learn and progress on and off the field in a way that a 1st round pick should. If Toney is contributing and developing throughout the year then his rookie year will be considered a big success.