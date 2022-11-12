What’s Next For The Lakers?

The Lakers are off to a 2-10 start, which is tied for their worst start in franchise history. The only other Lakers team to start the season this poorly was the 2015-16 team, which was Kobe Bryant’s farewell season with that team finishing 17-65. As things stand, the season looks lost for the franchise and fans aren’t happy about it at all. There was a rumored protest that was supposed to take outside Crypto.com Arena where fans would voice their displeasure with the direction of the team but that never fully materialized.

On Friday, the Lakers faced a team that was under .500 for the first time this season and they still couldn’t come up away with a win. There’s no doubt that NBA granted the Lakers no favors by giving them a difficult schedule to start the season. That being said, that doesn’t excuse them for their poor play and not closing games out. After Friday’s lost to the Sacramento Kings, the Lakers have two five game losing streaks and it’s barely twelve games into the season. It’s hard to imagine that a team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis can be this bad. It goes back to the questionable roster construction over the summer that the front office put together. While the shooting has improved, the team still ranks last in the league in 3-point percentage at 30.0%.

LeBron James missed Friday’s game with a left adductor strain and is considered day-to-day. Given his age, it makes sense to have him sit out games for recovery despite the desperate situation the Lakers find themselves in. Anthony Davis was dealing with a fever and was initially questionable for the game against the Kings but decided to fight through it. His toughness this season definitely shouldn’t be questioned. Davis already is dealing with back tightness that has carried over from the pre-season and has played in every game except one.

At this point of the season, does the front office still think this year is worth saving and trading those highly coveted first round picks in 2027 and 2029? Many fans are saying they should give their stars at least a shot to compete and package those picks along with Russell Westbrook or other pieces on the team for quality role players. There are also fans who think the front office should blow it up and trade everyone. LeBron James is ineligible to be traded this season per CBA rules due to his contract extension over the summer. While the season is still early, in the Western Conference you can’t dig yourself into too much of a hole. As the schedule eases up, these next ten games will be very telling in which direction and approach the Lakers front office will take.