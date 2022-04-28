Wild and Blues Playoff Preview

Playoffs are here everybody, and that means series previews and predictions. The first series we are gonna do is the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues.

Minnesota Wild

For a long time now, the Minnesota Wild have been massive playoff disappointments. Usually losing in the first or second round. This year is looking like it could be different. GM Bill Guerin has done a fantastic job putting Minnesota together. Buying out Ryan Suter and Zach Parise marked a new era for the team, but gave a deadline before the buyout penalties kicked in.

The arrival of Kirill Kaprizov has completely changed the outlook for the franchise, and this playoff gives the team the opportunity to show it the world. At the deadline Bill Guerin also went out and acquired future hall of fame goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Minnesota will now head into round one with a goaltending tandem of Cam Talbot and M.A.F.

St. Louis Blues

I’m going to be 100% honest, I don’t have a lot of faith in this Blues team, they are far from the squad that won in 2019. Overall it’s not the most exciting team on paper, with one exception, Ville Husso. The rookie goaltender has come out of nowhere and really carried this team over the season.

Vladimir Tarasenko has led the team in points this season, and it’s been a good comeback story coming off of his injuries. He’s had his career high in points, which is extremely impressive after missing the large majority of the last two seasons. His comeback story and Ville Husso are things the Blues can build around going into the first round.

The Series

As of writing this the teams have the same amount of points in the standings. The Blues also have a game in hand, so home ice is still up for grabs. Of all the series we’ll see in the first round this isn’t one that I’m all that excited for. There are a few others that have great storylines built into them. This does however have potential to be a good one. The teams are pretty evenly matched, however neither of them have a great shot against Colorado, who they’ll most likely face in the second round.

I see this being a longer series, I have the Wild winning in seven games.