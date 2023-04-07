Winning Weight: Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland has had mixed results since his move to welterweight, but overall the move should bear fruit. Despite losing to Stephen Thompson in his last outing, he possesses very promising attributes for the division. Holland’s long reach and devastating power make him a tough challenge for many in the division.

Holland remains best known for his five-fight winning streak at middleweight, which featured a first round KO against Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. However, his poor takedown defense cost him against both Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori. He has since moved down to welterweight, which should be a more manageable division for him.

Image – MMA Junkie

Holland’s skills, while impressive, are probably not enough to enter the title picture. He showed admirable courage in his short notice fight against Chimaev, but lost decisively and quickly.

Image – The Mirror

That said, his power gives him a chance to stop anyone in the division, particularly if the fight stays on the feet. A matchup against veteran striker Santiago Ponzinibbio stylistically favors Holland. Both possess similar strengths and knockout power, but Holland’s youth and explosiveness should benefit him in a stand up war.

A win for Holland will snap his losing streak and give him much-needed momentum in the division. Although the top five may be too much for him, Holland has plenty of exciting matchups in this division. Fighters like Vicente Luque or Geoff Neal who will fight Holland’s fight provide must-see TV for any fan.