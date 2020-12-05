Yankees avoid arbitration with Luis Cessa and Ben Heller; non-tender Jonathan Holder

Luis Cessa and Ben Heller were tendered a contract before the deadline this past Wednesday, and thus will be on the New York Yankees’ roster in 2021. Consequently, Jonathan Holder was not tendered a contract by the Yankees. Although the Yankees could still re-sign Holder less than his suspected arbitration value, his time with the Yankees is likely to be over.
