With the Playoffs on the line, The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys at Metlife Stadium with the Playoffs on the line.
Game time from East Rutherford starts at 1pm est, but BSP’s coverage starts right now!!
We will have quotes, injury reports, and much more !! Follow the live Blog below from the BSP Staff!!!
Featured Articles
-
Big Blue Report/ 38 mins ago
Big Blue Report: Giants-Cowboys Coverage
With the Playoffs on the line, The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys...
-
The Rundown w/T-Money/ 13 hours ago
The Rundown v123020 – Bucks Ring Up 144, Orlando and Atlanta Undefeated, Cavs and Pacers Fall
Two more teams fell from the ranks of the undefeated last night as Boston...
-
The Rundown w/T-Money/ 24 hours ago
Injuries, Load Management After a Week – Did the NBA Start the Season Too Soon?
As COVID-19 continues to run rampant all over the world, and all over our...
-
NBA/ 1 day ago
Grizzlies Pick Up First Win–At What Cost?
Sometimes all it takes to snap out of a funk is a change of...