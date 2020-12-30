Big Blue Report: Giants-Cowboys Coverage

With the Playoffs on the line, The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys at Metlife Stadium with the Playoffs on the line.
Game time from East Rutherford starts at 1pm est, but BSP’s coverage starts right now!!
We will have quotes, injury reports, and much more !! Follow the live Blog below from the BSP Staff!!!
