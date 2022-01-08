The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Josh Matthews

Impact Wrestling presents Hard To Kill this weekend and this week welcome the former voice of Impact Wrestling, Josh Matthews.
Josh discusses his start with impact, his work etic, working with his wife on and off camera, his role as a producer, his new microbrawler and much more.
Follow the show by clicking: https://linktr.ee/Cutpwpodcast
