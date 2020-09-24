Las Vegas forward A’ja Wilson was honored with the 2020 Most Valued Player. Wilson was reported to what she thought was going to be a referee meeting in gearing up for the Semi Conference. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert surprised Wilson with the MVP trophy at the “meeting.”

“I feel like my whole life is a lie at this point. Coming in thinking I had a referee meeting,” Wilson jokes.

Overwhelmed with joy, Wilson tucked her head in her shirt hoping to contain her blissful tears. Elated with emotion Wilson didn’t actually hear Commissioner Engelbert’s speech. Wilson called a loved one to divulge her MVP win, the family member yelled more passionately than even Wilson.

“I’m truly grateful. I miss my family a lot. I miss my puppy but we are here for something that’s bigger than us. That’s what keeps me going and that’s what’s truly wonderful about having us all under one roof. We can come together to create change in this world and plant seeds,” stated Wilson.

Wilson suffered the second sprain ankle of her career earlier this season.

“The thing about falling down is that you have a choice. You can stay down or you can get back up. I always choose to get back up because you never know who’s watching.”

Wilson averaged 25.5 points a game and 8.5 rebounds. Wilson was second in the league in scoring and first in blocks.