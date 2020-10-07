The Seattle Storm are the New WNBA Champions

The Seattle Storm swept the Las Vegas Aces tonight (92-59), the largest game margin in Game 3 history. With Seattle’s fourth championship win, the franchise has the most championship wins in WNBA history–tied with the Houston Comets and the Minnesota Lynx.

It’s no surprise the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aves were in the Finals. Seattle was the top seed in the Western Conference and Las Vegas followed in second. Although Aces forward and season MVP A’ja Wilson delivered 18 points and 6 rebounds, the Storm’s offensive wasn’t easily penetrable. Guard Jewell Loyd contributed 19 points and 9 rebounds.

Sue Bird and Breanna Steward are the dynamic duo that lead the team to this victory. Now four-time champion, Bird led Seattle to all the championships (2004, 2010, 2018, 2020). Last season, Bird left the season earlier due to knee injury. This season Bird only played half the minutes to aid her knee injury. Bird started Game 3 with 10 assists in just 14 minutes. Bird averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 assists, and 1.6 rebounds. She is also officially undefeated in the finals.

“It’s been a really tough but rewarding season.” Bird says.“We’re chill. We actually are made for a wubble. We don’t get too high with stuff. We don’t get too low. [People] saw that off the court with what we stood for and on the court with how we played.”

Game 1 was a career high for Steward with 37 points and 15 rebounds. The 2018 WNBA and Finals MVP deserved the 2020 Finals MVP. This season, Steward averaged 19.7 points, 3.6 assists, 8.3 and rebounds. After receiving her unanimous Finals MVP award, Steward insists her “resiliency” and “all the adversity” has helped her achieve this moment.