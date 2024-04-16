Trinity’s 2024 Newsletter: 2024 WNBA Draft Recap

Outside of the assumption that Caitlin Clark would be picked first in the 2024 WNBA Draft, sports media analysts across the country were divided on what would follow. Surprise—Clark went first overall, but an even bigger surprise is that Nika Muhl fell into the second round.

Here’s a look at the top-ten picks of the 2024 WNBA Draft and what their additions could mean for their team.



Pick Number 1: Caitlyn Clark – Indiana Fever

As expected, Clark went first overall to the Indiana Fever. I won’t spend much time detailing what she’ll bring to the team, as we all have a good idea, but wow.

To start, her stardom alone will propel the whole state of Indiana into a financial boost. According to a Ball State University study, Clark will bring in 26,000, with 10,000 coming from outside the region. The study then reads that those visitors will spend money on hotels and restaurants, among other things, in the Central Indiana region.

Additionally, Clark will fit with Indiana’s play well. With Aaliyah Boston at the five, Kelsey Mitchell, and Katie Lou Samuelson off the ball, Clark has more than enough to work with to ensure the Fever will succeed.

Pick Number 2: Cameron Brink – Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks desperately needed depth after losing their frontcourt star, Nneka Ogwumike, in the offseason. So, naturally, they followed in their footsteps with Stanford frontcourt glory and selected Cameron Brink.

Brink led Division 1 women’s College basketball with nearly four blocks and twelve rebounds per game (3.7 and 11.8) in her final season at Stanford. She’s a deadly big who’s looking to continue her success at the professional level. With the Sparks, Brink is set to pair up with Azurá Stevens and Lexie Brown, two players who will undoubtedly enhance Brinks’s game and elevate the Sparks’ offensive capabilities overall. Additionally, Brink brings a defensive presence that was otherwise lacking for L.A.

Pick Number 3: Kamilla Cardoso – Chicago Sky

As I’ve previously written, the Sky, amongst other league teams, has a free agency problem. Chicago is one of the teams most affected, especially this most recent offseason. The Sky only have one player contracted past this season, making Cardoso a critical building block. With her averages of nearly ten rebounds and three blocks per game, Cardoso will bring much-needed defensive and offensive paint presence for Chicago. Pairing this with guards Chennedy Carter and Lindsay Allen ensures a promising inside-out game that will transform Chicago into a force to be reckoned with.



Regardless, even if this does not happen immediately, Cardoso will undoubtedly grow into a dominant post-player who will contribute to any WNBA team.

Pick Number 4: Rickea Jackson – Los Angeles Sparks

When the Sparks acquired this pick from Seattle a few months ago, I was upset as a Storm fan, as I knew that move signified that we would be approaching free agency and looking for big names. However, as a Sparks fan, I couldn’t be more excited.

I was headed into this pick after having selected Brink. It was curious to see where L.A. would take it. I think Jackson was a smart pick, especially after Chicago took Cardoso. Jackson, paired with Brink, will allow the Sparks to have the utmost offensive capability by shifting Brink into a position of defensive focus rather than being reliant on providing both. Averaging 20 points per game this season while shooting 33.8% from three, this forward will be able to stretch the floor for the Sparks and provide immediate impact.

Pick Number 5: Jacy Sheldon – Dallas Wings

Five-year collegiate veteran Sheldon provides immense three-point capabilities and a defensive presence at the guard position. Dallas desperately needed an offensive producer after it was announced that Satou Sabally would miss an extended amount of time this season. In theory, Sheldon will help close this gap by pairing with Arike Ogunbowale on the outside. She’ll also be able to bring a second source of distribution for the team. While this pick helps solve the Wings’ three-point needs, the team still needed an immediate stretch-four presence to compensate for their lack of depth this upcoming season.

Pick Number 6: Aaliyah Edwards – Washington Mystics

The Mystics needed someone to fill in for Elle Delle Donne’s absence, and Edwards is the perfect pick. Edwards will fill in the gaps of consistent scoring and defending that Delle Donne would typically bring to the team. Additionally, she’ll make a dream pairing with forward Shakira Austin. This up-and-coming duo is ensured to make an elite frontcourt that’ll provide the Mystics with some much-needed production and consistency on the court. Moving forward, Edwards and Austin will provide a concrete foundation for this team, which has been full of uncertainty and change.

Pick Number 7: Angel Reese – Chicago Sky

Reese’s game has been steadily evolving and improving throughout her college career, especially at the five-spot at LSU. Her addition to the Sky will create a big presence in the paint. Additionally, Teresa Witherspoon will coach Reese into a great big.

However, with Sky already selecting Cardoso at pick number three, picking Reese here initially looks a little strange. In my opinion, Reese will not fit with Cardoso initially unless she’s able to transition to a stretch four. I think this can be achieved under T-Spoon, but it’ll take some time. Regardless, I think this foundation is essential for the Sky as they transition into their new era as a team.

Pick Number 8: Alissa Pili – Minnesota Lynx

Pili was one of my favorite prospects heading into the draft. She’s, in my opinion, the best versatile scorer in the draft, and part of this is due to her ability to play multiple positions.



This is why her addition to the Lynx is so exciting. However, defensively, Pili still has some growth to do, which will affect where she starts/comes off the bench to mesh with the rest of the team. If utilized correctly, she will be a force in Minnesota that hopefully will place them closer to a championship.

Pick Number 9: Carla Leite – Dallas Wings

Leite’s selection at number nine was one of the more brilliant moves I saw in the draft. While Dallas lost some key players coming into this draft and offseason, their roster still lacked potential spots.



Drafting Leite, a player from France, someone who has some room to grow as a player/guard, will allow the Wings, if they so choose, to have her continue to grow this season and develop as a player. Next year, if she’s ready, they’ll be able to place her on the active roster list. Overall, I’m excited about her potential as a player, as she has a high ceiling.

Pick Number 10: Leïla Lacan – Conneticut Sun

Lacan, another French native, rounds off another smart pick in the draft. This 19-year-old guard is just under 6 feet and plays as though she is a league veteran.

In France, with her club, she produces from every single spot on the court, beyond and in front of the arc. If Connecticut deems her ready to come to the league as soon as possible, which I think would solve a lot of their issues as a team, the Sun could make an immediate splash in the league. Personally, I am glad that the WNBA is continuing to look overseas to find gems like these players.

