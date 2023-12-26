AL West Review and Preview: The Houston Astros

The Astros have been a staple of the Championship Series in recent years, and that should continue next season.

In a season that began with uncharacteristic struggles, the Houston Astros orchestrated a remarkable comeback to clinch a 90-72 record and a coveted American League Championship Series (ALCS) berth. Initially facing challenges below their usual standard, the Astros displayed remarkable resilience and adaptability. Their journey to the ALCS was highlighted by a sensational playoff series win over the Minnesota Twins.

Houston’s 2023 campaign evolved into a narrative of redemption as they rebounded from an unsteady start to secure a divisional triumph. The Astros’ resurgence not only showcased their unparalleled talent but also demonstrated their capacity to overcome setbacks, setting the stage for an electrifying continuation in the pursuit of baseball excellence.

Month By Month

Spring Training and March

The Astros compiled a 14-10 record in Spring Training after a successful season in 2022 which resulted in another World Series title. Houston lost SP Justin Verlander in the offseason, but still looked strong heading into the regular season. The Astros went 1-1 in regular season play in March, splitting a pair with the Chicago White Sox.

April: Steady Start (14-12)

The Houston Astros began the 2023 MLB season with a solid 14-12 record in April. Balanced performances, combining pitching strength and timely hitting, set the tone. Key players like 2B Jose Altuve and 3B Alex Bregman delivered, propelling the team forward. Pitchers held their ground, maintaining a respectable team ERA. While not extraordinary, the Astros positioned themselves well in a competitive league.

May: Momentum Builds (17-10)

May saw the Astros building momentum, finishing the month 17-10. The offense consistently delivered clutch hits, while the pitching staff found its rhythm. Key players maintained their high level of performance, and the team asserted itself as a force in the American League. This month set the Astros on a path as serious contenders.

June: Challenges Abound (13-14)

June brought challenges as the Astros navigated a 13-14 record. Stiffer competition and injuries to key players tested the roster’s depth. Despite setbacks, the Astros showed resilience, staying competitive. The month served as a learning experience, forcing the team to adapt and adjust strategies. While the record dipped below .500, Houston remained in the playoff picture.

Late-Season Comeback

July: Strong Rebound (15-10)

July marked a strong rebound for the Astros, finishing 15-10. The team addressed earlier issues, and key players returning from injuries bolstered both offense and pitching. The Astros showcased resilience and depth, positioning themselves well as the trade deadline approached. Strategic moves reinforced their postseason aspirations.

August: Competitive Edge (17-11)

August maintained the Astros’ competitive edge, finishing 17-11. The team jockeyed for playoff positioning with standout performances from veterans and emerging stars. The starting rotation remained consistent, and the bullpen stayed reliable. Offensive prowess remained constant, and the Astros entered the final regular season stretch with confidence, eyeing a postseason berth.

September: Playoff Positioning (12-14)

In September, the Astros faced a tougher stretch, ending the month 12-14. The final weeks tested their resolve as they battled for playoff positioning. Despite challenges, the Astros secured a postseason berth, with key players stepping up in critical moments. The month’s struggles highlighted areas for improvement, providing valuable insights for October baseball.

Postseason: ALCS Heartbreak in Seven Games

The Astros’ postseason journey culminated in a hard-fought American League Championship Series (ALCS) against the Texas Rangers. After a season of ups and downs, they faced a resilient Rangers team, and the two rivals played a classic series. The series reached a decisive Game 7 that had fans on the edge of their seats. Unfortunately for the Astros, the Rangers emerged victorious, ending Houston’s 2023 World Series quest.

Reflecting on the 2023 season, the Astros’ journey was a rollercoaster, filled with highs and lows. The team showcased resilience, adapting to challenges and earning a postseason berth. While falling short of the ultimate goal, the Astros’ season provided fans with memorable moments, setting the stage for future successes.

Analysis

The Houston Astros managed to put together a good, but not great regular season for the team’s recent standards. The season looked like it may end in a missed playoff berth for the first time since 2016, up until the final week of the regular season. Then, magic happened, as Houston caught fire to surpass the Seattle Mariners for a wild card spot and then Texas to maintain the division crown on the final day of the regular season. With the division, Houston earned a bye into the ALDS, turning the baseball world on its head.

Ultimately, Texas got its revenge though, winning the ALCS at the Astros’ ballpark in seven games before defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series.

If anyone else beat Houston in the ALCS, I would tell you they somehow managed to have yet another great season. However, the pain of losing to your in-state rival erases just about all the glory a shocking division crown represents.

I fully expect the ‘Stros to come out firing on all cylinders from the jump next season, which is why I am picking them to repeat as AL West champions and reach the World Series.

Houston is too good a team to come up short yet again and with the pressure of back-to-back titles off, I think they get back to the Fall Classic.

Prediction: Houston Astros (95-67) make World Series