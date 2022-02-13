Bones Hyland Defining his Rookie Season

Denver Nuggets Coach Mike Malone makes no bones (pun intended) about playing the players who show the most passion and tenacity. Hence, the reason Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland has gained more minutes on the floor.

The rookie is typically on the floor for 17.5 minutes, but is averaging 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds with a 36.8 field goal percentage. Assistant Coach Popeyes Jones called backup point guard Hyland a “confident kid.” Hyland has definitely professed his confidence in his shot, especially after dropping 27 points against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bones stayin flashy tonight💥 pic.twitter.com/uDNsBzqxI2 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 12, 2022

Hyland scored his first starting point guard position against the Celtics, earning 10 points and two rebounds in 18 minutes. Coach Malone admitted in the post game interview that he regretted benching Hyland sooner than most starting point guards, but he recognized the Nuggets needed a shooter on the floor.

Malone did make the same mistake against the Toronto Raptors. In 24 minutes, Hyland dropped 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists. The biggest bone Coach Malone has to pick with Hyland is his poker face. Hyland displays extreme emotion when a play doesn’t result in anything. However, Malone has nothing else negative to say about Hyland’s growth.

“The young man is not scared. He’s not scared of the moment. He’s a tough kid,” said Malone. “I’ve seen so much improvement since we made the decision to make him a backup point guard. He does not lack confidence. He’s got great quickness. You can’t teach speed in this league. He can make plays that some of our guys just can’t make.”

Hyland’s rookie season has been unsteady. The 26th overall pick has missed many games due to health and safety protocols and undisclosed reasons. In the following the majority of the Nuggets team (even coaches) were in safety protocols, he courageously made positions he wasn’t accustomed to. Coach Malone witnessed Hyland’s fervor for the Nuggets. Most importantly, Hyland’s desire to be on the floor translated into Hyland’s actions. Despite having to bench Facu Campazzo, Mike Malone is secure with his decision to add Hyland to the fold.

Coach Mike Malone spoke about Bones Hyland after he dropped 27 against the Lakers. Do you think Coach Malone impressed with Hyland's first night as a starter? pic.twitter.com/YBgRBKsQfv — Back Sports Page (@BackSportsPage) February 12, 2022

Hyland was not voted into the NBA All-Star weekend’s Rising Stars game, however he will not allow that to deter his goals.The once named Delaware Player of the Year in his high school career understands there are more accolades to come in his career.

“I’ve been overlooked my whole life and I’ve never had anything given to me. That’s the way I like it,” says Hyland.

Hyland doesn’t bear the bones (yes, another pun) of the Nuggets’ success or failure, but he has increasingly become instrumental. Continuing this momentum, will ensure he’s not on the bench once Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are back.