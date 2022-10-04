Chicharito resigns for another year with the Galaxy as we will see the star Mexican in the MLS for another season. After speaking to reporters last week, the striker confirmed that once he hit 11 goals in the season that his clause will renew for another year.

“I have a clause. And when I reach 11 goals and 60 perfect of the minutes, it automatically renews” Chicharito saidaccording to 90min.

Two days after Chicharito resigns for another year with the Galaxy, they clinch a playoff berth with a draw to Real Salt Late on Saturday.

After a slow start to the season, Chicharito has 17 goals on the season. This ties his career high in the MLS with one more game left in the regular season. He came to Los Angeles in 2020 from Sevilla and has been an incredible impact to the Galaxy.

Chicharito resigns for another year in hopes to win the MLS Cup for the Galaxy and help deliver their sixth title in club history. With the Galaxy currently sitting fourth in the Western Conference, they look to make a strong run to make that goal a reality.

Despite controversy the surrounding his lack of national team call ups with Mexico since joining the MLS, everywhere Chicharito goes he draws a huge crowd that has been great in growing the league. Unfortunately, it does not look likely that he will make the trip to Qatar with Mexico for the World Cup. However, he still has high spirits of continuing to succeed with the Galaxy.

L.A Galaxy have one more game left in the regular season as they look to clinch a first-round home field advantage for the playoffs. They are set to travel to Houston on Oct 9 with just four points that separate fourth-eight place.