Chris Paul: Turning Back the Clock in Phoenix

The NBA Playoffs kicked off this weekend in exciting fashion. The Phoenix Suns were eager for their first playoff game on Sunday night since losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game Six of the Finals last season. Phoenix got off to a good start defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 110-99, giving them the early 1-0 lead in the series with a little help from point guard Chris Paul

After a dominant first half by Phoenix, the Pelicans fought their way back into the game. At halftime, the Suns led 53-34 by way of their offensive scheme against a weak defensive New Orleans team. The Suns moved the ball quickly, forcing the defense to shift, leading to easy baskets.

However, New Orleans cut the lead to 79-71 by the end of the third quarter after finally getting good looks against the aggressive Suns’ defense.

With the Pelicans back in it, Paul took over in the fourth. In the opening minutes in the quarter for Phoenix, Paul scored or assisted on 19 straight points for the Suns, extending their lead back up to double digits. This rally held up for the rest of the quarter, putting New Orleans out of the game before the clock hit zero.

During this stretch, Paul looked more aggressive on offense. He scored at all three levels, hitting threes, finishing at the rim, and of course, finding open looks for his deadly mid-range game. Paul saw the shift in the game after the third and pushed his team back in control.

“It’s just his ability to understand he needs to take over a game,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “I don’t think I’ve been around anybody like Chris who has that innate feel for that time.”

Paul’s final stat line of 30 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds shows just how much he stepped up in game one. With this stat line as well, Paul, who will turn 37 in May, became the oldest player in NBA history to put up a 30-point, 10- assist double-double in a playoff game since former Suns MVP Steve Nash in 2010.

“I mean you read the game and sort of take what the defense gives you,” Paul said. “If it’s open, take it or drive and create for others.”

With all considered, Paul’s goal this season is to add that one championship to his already Hall-Of-Fame resume. After being so close last season, Paul’s shown that even at the age of 36, he’s still capable of fully taking over a game and pushing the Suns to a win. He realistically only has a few more opportunities to hold the Larry O’Brien trophy. Winning a championship after the historic season the Suns had would be a big accolade to Paul’s career.

The Suns will play Game Two against the Pelicans on Tuesday at 7pm. Although Paul has the ability to produce like this in any game, the great thing about Phoenix is since the team is so deep, multiple players can take over a game like Paul did on Sunday. Will game two be a Devin Booker masterpiece? Will someone outside of the Suns’ top three scorers be the hero? Playoff basketball is special, a time where anything can happen.