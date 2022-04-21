Key Factors to Boston Celtics Game 2 Victory

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown took full control of the game late in the contest as they secure the game two win at the TD Garden over the Brooklyn Nets with a score of 114-107.

One of the key factors in the victory for the Celtics was the effort of Grant Williams off the bench. He came out with a perfect shooting night, where he shot 4-4 from the field, 3-3 from three and 6-6 on free throw attempts, putting up 17 points with six rebounds and two blocked shots. Williams stepped up big for the Cs early in the contest when the rest of the team seemingly couldn’t piece it together.

The Celtics defense was another huge factor in the win. The defense, led by Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, managed to hold the high-power duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to just 8-30 shooting. Irving had just 10 points, while Durant had 27, with a majority of Durant’s coming from free throws.

Tatum’s leadership and high-IQ level of play was undoubtedly the biggest factor of the night for the Celtics to snag the win. The Nets defense managed to lock down Tatum, holding him to only 19 points, shooting 5-16 from the field and 2-5 beyond the arc. Tatum didn’t let that get in his head, as he responded to a poor shooting night with 10 assists, allowing his teammates to keep the Celtics in the game, and eventually come back for the win.

Brown took control of the game going into the 4th, where he found his rhythm, finishing the night with 22 points, four rebounds and six assists. The momentum was infectious though, as the remainder of the team fed off his energy and all found their own grooves. Payton Pritchard fed off of Brown’s momentum, putting up 10 points late and helping lift the Celtics over the Nets.

Smart also stepped up big late in the game, where he hit the dagger with a soft, left-handed floater that essentially secured the win for the Celtics.

In one of the most exciting first round matchups, that feels more like an Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics have proved they’re a force to be reckoned with. From a deep offense that can have multiple people find themselves in the double digits of the scoring column or a defense that can shift the flow of a game at a moment’s notice with one play, the potential of this team is limitless.

The Celtics get back into action on Saturday at the Barclays Center against the Brooklyn Nets, where they look to keep their two-game winning streak alive and continue to feed off their current momentum.