Connect with us

AEW Wrestling

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast

We’re happy to share Evil Uno and Stu Grayson’s exclusive interview for AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. Please see the synopsis and link below.   

Founding Dark Order members Evil Uno and Stu Grayson disclose what they knew about the arrival of The Exalted One (aka Mr. Brodie Lee) to AEW Dynamite. They talk about their new de facto leader, -1 Brodie Lee Junior, Anna Jay’s injury, adding John Silver and Alex Reynolds as recruitment specialists to the Dark Order, the faction’s future and why Colt Cabana is #8. They also speak to their relationship with the Young Bucks, being among the first talent signed to AEW, riding out the early months of the pandemic in their native Canada, missing Mr. Brodie Lee’s AEW Dynamite debut and why #6 is perfect for Hangman Adam Page (if X-Pac doesn’t accept the Dark Order’s recruitment offer)! Plus, get a physics and anatomy lesson from Stu, a rundown of Evil Uno’s favorite masks and the true story about Nintendo and the Super Smash Brothers.

EVIL UNO & STU GRAYSON QUOTES:

Stu Grayson on losing Mr. Brodie Lee

“We were about to do the best work of our lives with a guy we consider our best friend for so long.”

Evil Uno on signing with AEW

“Because we’re Canadians, the paperwork & visa application took so long, but we were among the first few people as far as wrestling talent to be signed.”

LINK: https://omny.fm/shows/aew-unrestricted/dark-orders-evil-uno-stu-grayson

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Justin Brownlow

The Man to Man Podcast Episode XIV: Time to Go Dancing!

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #72: Spring Is In The Air And Top 10 Catchers

More in AEW Wrestling