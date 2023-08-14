Is John Hightower Breaking Out?

The Chargers have a star-studded wide receiver corp. From Pro-Bowler Keenan Allen, to deep ball specialist Mike Williams, to first round pick Quentin Johnston, PFF ranked the Chargers WR group 12th best back in June. With an immeasurable amount of talent already surrounding Justin Herbert, it’s difficult to think the receiving corp could get much better. But two weeks into training camp, it appears it already has.

A Receiver Not Named Quentin Johnston…

Going into training camp, many expected rookie wideout Quentin Johnston to be a potential breakout player. Although he’s been every bit as advertised, he hasn’t been the biggest surprise so far. As of right now, that distinction would have to go to third year receiver John Hightower.

Selected in the fifth round by the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2020, Hightower spent last season on the Bolt’s practice squad. He’s quick and lengthy at 6’2” with a 4.43 40-yard dash, and he’s building a strong case for why he should be on the 53-man roster.

With Jalen Guyton returning from a torn ACL, many expected him to be a veteran lock on the roster. However, Hightower has so far put together a nice training camp to challenge Guyton for a receiver spot. So far in team drills during training camp, Hightower has 27 catches, second only to Keenan Allen, 8 touchdowns, which is five more than any other WR on the roster, and 4 touchdowns of 50-plus yards.

Currently, I’m projecting the Chargers to keep Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, Derius Davis, and John Hightower for the 53-man roster. It’s still very early in training camp, with the Bolt’s first preseason game being played this Saturday, but it would almost be a sin to overlook what Hightower has accomplished so far.

For more NFL content click here.