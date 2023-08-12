Josh Hart Re-Signs

Josh Hart Comes Back

After agreeing to extend the deadline for his player option, Josh Hart opted into his $12.9 million dollar player option in late June. This showed that he wanted to be on the New York Knicks for the foreseeable future and that extension allows him to get even more money than he would have if he did not take the player option.

ESPN story on Josh Hart and Knicks extending deadline to decide on his player option — and how an opt-in and extension could positively help New York’s cap https://t.co/Yne2LcIHXm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2023

Large Payday

On Wednesday, Hart got paid with a four-year $81 million dollar extension. With that extension, Hart will make $20.25 million dollars a year. However, with the player option and the extension, Hart will make $94 million dollars through the 2027-2028 season.

Staying Home

With his new contract, he got the two things he wanted which was staying home where he was valued in New York in addition to a raise which helps him and his wife as they now have a family.

Was He Overpaid?

Many basketball fans have admitted that Hart was overpaid. It is somewhat a fair assessment as he only averaged 10.2 points per game. However, he contributes other ways as for his size he is an elite rebounder and a solid defender. Without acquiring him at the trade deadline, who knows if the Knicks would have made the playoffs or went as far as they did. Also, the salary cap continues to rise each year which allows player contracts to increase. Therefore, players will be more “overpaid” than Hart due to the increase in salary.

Hart vs. Brooks

For example, many reacted to the four-year $86 million dollar contract Dillon Brooks was given by the Houston Rockets. Statistically, with the exception of points per game and free-throw percentage, Hart is better than Brooks and on a cheaper contract.

Villanova Trio Locked Up

The college teammates and now NBA teammates of Jalen Brunson, Hart, and newly signed Donte DiVincenzo are all locked up in New York. Hart is a free agent in 2028, Brunson a free agent in 2026, and DiVincenzo in 2027.

Best Friends For Life

Whether it is at Villanova University, the Knicks, or Team USA, Brunson and Hart’s friendship is unmatched. As soon as Hart’s contract became official, Brunson shared a video of Hart now that he has a bag.

Protect Your Wallet

After the Team USA scrimmage against Puerto Rico for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, Brunson forgot his wallet. His teammates Brandon Ingram and Tyrese Haliburton used that to their advantage and treated themselves to snacks. After, Hart’s new contract, he could be the next victim.

