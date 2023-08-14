Does Jimmy Graham Have A Secured Roster Spot?

The Legend Continues

After taking a year off of football Jimmy Graham has reunited with his most notable team, the New Orleans Saints. The 36-year-old had a very eventful gap year while learning how to fly and land an Apache helicopter. Now Graham will see if he can land himself a roster spot with this competitive tight end room.

Graham very well may be the best tight end in Saints history. Throughout his five seasons, he shattered records with New Orleans. Graham holds the best-receiving records for any Saint at his position. He had 386 catches and 4,752 yards with 51 touchdowns. Graham is also right behind Saints legend, Marques Colston for total Saints touchdowns.

Graham’s Contributions

The resume on being an all-time Saint is there. The question is can the 36-year-old veteran keep up with this loaded tight-end room? The depth chart is occupied by Juwan Johnson, Foster Moraeu, and Taysum Hill. Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen believes the answer is yes.

“We got some young ascending players in that room,” said Saints coach Dennis Allen. We felt like Jimmy was the perfect fit.” The Saints have high expectations heading into this season. Adding a seasoned veteran helps mentor the younger talents in the locker room.

Allen isn’t the only person from the Saints brass that approves of this reunion. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said, “It was a need on our part and a desire on his part to play again.” The Saints were actively seeking to add leadership to this already skilled group.

The Saints added some extra charm by bringing in the fan favorite. Graham re-wearing black and gold is not only exciting for Saints fans. Derek Carr is also thrilled to have more weapons at his disposal. “The leadership, who he is in the locker room, he’s a great guy,” said Carr. Carr even recalled hearing Davante Adams rave about the time they spent together when in Green Bay.

Making this competitive Saints 53-man roster may be a challenge for Jimmy Graham. However, this is a challenge worth accepting. Graham loves testing himself to new abilities and he did so by recently getting his pilot’s license. The 36-year-old hopes to use his strengths and fly to new heights in his football career.

