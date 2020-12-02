Joey Bosa Dominates the Buffalo Bills Despite Loss

The Los Angeles Chargers are now 3-8 losing to the Buffalo Bills Sunday 27-17. However despite the loss, defensive end Joey Bosa carried the entire Chargers defense on his back for a career game.



This past Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, was the best game of his career. Bosa had his career high sacks (3), five quarterback hits, a fumble recovery, and eight total tackles.

Here are highlights of Bosa’s career game.

Going No. 3 overall back in 2016, Joey Bosa has lived up to the hype. Bosa is a 2x Pro Bowler and the AFC Defensive Player of the Year.

Currently, Joey sits at ninth in the NFL with 7.5 sacks. Throughout his career thus far, he has only failed to register 10 sacks in a season once dating back to 2018. Being limited only to seven games that year due to injury.

The Chargers will take on New England next week. We’ll see if Bill Belichick is able to find a way to stop this.