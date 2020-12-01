Stop & Shop and the New York Giants to Support Food Bank for New York City

Stop & Shop and the New York Giants are collecting donations for the Food Bank for New York City, the city’s largest hunger-relief organization which strives to end hunger across the five boroughs.

The Giants and Stop & Shop’s annual Food Drive will accept donations digitally this year, rather than in-person at MetLife Stadium, with a custom page that is an extension of Stop & Shop’s website. From December 1-24, fans can donate a monetary amount when they place an order using Stop & Shop’s online grocery service for delivery and pickup. 100% of the proceeds benefit Food Bank for New York City and just $1 donated helps provide five (5) complete meals to families in need.

“While our annual food drive may look different, our goal has not changed. Stop & Shop and the New York Giants remain dedicated to fighting hunger,” said Jennifer Brogan, Director of Community Relations for Stop & Shop. “We hope Giants fans recognize the increased need for food across our communities and do their part by donating when they shop with us for pickup and delivery. Fighting food insecurity is truly a team effort.”

Many families already struggle to put food on the table and rely on Food Bank for support and with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, this holiday season will be especially difficult for New Yorkers in need. To support donation efforts, discuss his team’s participation in the Drive and his role in this campaign to end hunger, New York Giants defensive end Dexter Lawrence will be available to the media on December 15, 2020 at 10am.

“Now more than ever our community needs our assistance as we navigate these uncertain times,” Allison Stangeby, Vice President of Community & Corporate Relations at the New York Giants said. “The Giants are thrilled that our amazing partner, Stop & Shop, has set up this virtual drive to allow our fans to continue to make donations to the Food Bank for New York City this year. Both organizations recognize how vital the Food Bank for New York City is to the nearly one out of five New Yorkers, both young and old, who rely on their services to meet their nutritional needs at any point in time.”

“Because of the pandemic, thousands of families are struggling to put food on the table, and Food Bank For New York City is working tirelessly every day to help New Yorkers put a warm meal on the table this holiday season,” said Janis Robinson, Food Bank’s Vice President of Institutions and Partnerships. “While the annual Food Drive may look a little different this year, we are so grateful for Stop & Shop and the New York Giants for their continued partnership and commitment to ensure that our neighbors can still enjoy a holiday meal.”