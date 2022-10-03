Above: The Seattle Mariners end their playoff drought and celebrate. Catcher Cal Raleigh (29) is met by his teammates after hitting a walk-off home run Friday night against the A’s. The win earns Seattle a Wild Card berth, their first playoff appearance in 21 years. Mandatory Credit – Jennifer Buchanan, The Seattle Times.

If you live in Seattle, you’re happy to see the playoff drought finally end for the Seattle Mariners. Following a walk-off home run by catcher Cal Raleigh against the Oakland A’s on Friday, Seattle locks up a Wild Card spot, marking their first postseason appearance since 2001.

For Mariners fans, it is a long time coming, and a moment that will live on in the hearts of people in the Pacific Northwest. Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times has more details on what all went down Friday here.

In a season full of ups and downs for the M’s, they will have another opportunity to prove themselves in postseason play. As of now, the Mariners will play the Guardians in a best-of-three Wild Card series as the number six seed.

One player also worth mentioning as a key piece to this run is midseason acquisition Carlos Santana, with the move’s details here.

Mariners Ending Playoff Drought/History

Congratulations, Seattle, your long postseason drought is over. However, you don’t hold the record for the longest postseason drought in Major League Baseball history.

That dubious moniker belongs to the St. Louis Browns (now the Baltimore Orioles). That franchise went 41 years between playoff appearances, from 1903 to 1944.

But looking at this year’s roster, there are a few similarities between this Mariners group and the previous one to make the playoffs.

For one, both have a rising star rookie outfielder. In 2001, that was the one and only Ichiro Suzuki. This year, Julio-mania, Julio Rodriguez has the Emerald City abuzz.

The 2001 and 2022 teams also have a long-standing manager. 2001 has Lou Piniella, and the current franchise has Scott Servais.

Once again, congratulations Mariners. Enjoy the moment. And good luck in the Postseason.