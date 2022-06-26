Nashville Offense Heats Up Against DC United in 3-1 win

It took nearly six minutes for Nashville to show signs of rebounding from a two-game winless streak and give itself some much-needed momentum before heading into the next round of the United States Open Cup.

Nashville claimed a 3-1 regular season victory against DC United despite playing through temperatures as high as 89 degrees in Audi Field with only momentary lapses of cloud cover. Nashville continued to find ways to take advantage of a lack of communication between the United’s defenders in short spurts of possession time, wearing down DC’s defense in the heat despite keeping possession for 42% of the first half and 43% in total.

Nashville’s chemistry up front and fast-paced passing led to two first-half goals from Nashville, one from forward and designated player Hany Muhktar just minutes before the end of the first half. Midfielder Dax McCarty made a pinpoint pass to the right side of the goal box and into the perfect spot for an awaiting Muhktar to fire a shot with nothing but the pitch in front of him. The two celebrated with a resounding cheer as they embraced on the sidelines, much to the dismay of the DC crowd as the United allowed its 18th goal in nine games.

Wingback Daniel Lovitz highlighted Nashville’s high-paced play when he found a way to score a critical second-chance shot for Nashville six minutes into the high-paced match. He recovered a missed cross from the right side of the field after two DC defenders deflected the pass from inside the penalty box, winding up and firing a left-footed shot into the top left corner just out of reach of goalkeeper Rafael Romo.

DC United came close to answering five minutes later as defender Andy Najar wove his way past the Nashville defensive line for an open attempt. The seven-year MLS and six-year DC United veteran tripped over the ball and flew out of bounds as he only had the goalkeeper ahead of him, giving possession right back to Nashville and preventing a potential shootout match from the two sides.

Even as they found their footing in the second half, DC’s struggles to find the right solution to its goalkeeping issues continued against Nashville as Romo allowed all three goals in the first 55 minutes of play, struggling to find his rhythm and chemistry with the back line as quick strikes continued to batter the DC defense. The 32-year-old goalkeeper allowed three goals in two starts prior to today’s matchup.

DC United rotated through three keepers in its first 16 matches, seemingly landing on 12-year veteran Bill Hamid at the start of the season before he allowed 15 goals in 10 starts. Hamid’s two successors possess a combined four years of MLS experience, allowing a total of eight goals in five appearances this season.

The weary Washington crowd continued to experience a rollercoaster of emotions between every DC possession, building up cheers as the United charged into Nashville’s back line and groans of disappointment after every missed shot. The DC crowd let out a chorus of boos after the United allowed their third goal, a well-placed chip shot from Muhktar off the top of the crossbar and over two DC defenders.

It seemed nothing could calm the rowdy United crowd as a flurry of penalties and yellow cards were called against various DC players. The crowd was sent to its boiling point after a yellow card was called on center back Steve Birnbaum, lasting long after Nashville took possession back on their awarded free kick. A total of 29 fouls and seven yellow cards, 14 fouls and two cards on United, were called throughout the game.

DC United has won just two of their nine games following tonight’s loss, allowing 19 goals in its last nine matches. The United have not won a game against Nashville since the Tennessee team first expanded into the MLS in 2020, going 0-3-2 in five head-to-head matchups over the past two years, according to AiScore.

Nashville will continue its run in the United States Open Cup as it faces Orlando this Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST in Exploria Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.