Do NYCFC Still Have More to Prove in its Rivalry Against the Red Bulls?

New York City F.C are coming off a season where they were crowned MLS Champions, the first MLS title for a New York team. This gives bragging rights to NYCFC fans over Red Bull, who failed to win an MLS Cup in their 28 years of existence.

However, do NYCFC still have to prove themselves in this rivalry?

NYCFC have struggled to beat Red Bull ever since its inaugural season. Since 2015, they have only beat Red Bulls six times, drawn three times, and lost 12 times. They lost their first four matches to them, including a huge 7-0 defeat at Yankee Stadium in 2016. They have conceded 39 goals and only scored 22 against them.

Why have Red Bull been so much better in derby games?

Maybe the experience of being in the MLS longer helps prepare them to play in big games against a rival team. Though the Red Bulls have been the only New York team before NYCFC, their rival teams have always been New England Revolution, Philadelphia Union, D.C United, and LA Galaxy. The Red Bulls know how to play under pressure better than NYCFC.

But how did NYCFC win an MLS Cup before the Red Bulls?

NYCFC were able to fix the issues they were having late in the season and managed to pull off a fantastic run to the cup. Because the team knew how both New England and Philadelphia played, they managed to outplay them and get two huge away wins to make it to the finals. It also helped that they had MLS golden boot winner Valentin Castellanos along with MLS best goalie Sean Johnson, and great chemistry within the team.

Red Bulls have had unfortunate luck in a run to the MLS Cup. The team usually has consistent seasons making the playoffs but have struggled to make to the finals. Their best finish was runner up back in 2008 after losing to Columbus Crew 3-1.

Is New York Blue or Red?

Statically, Red Bull have dominated the series, however, NYCFC are not only the only New York based team, they have its only MLS cup. Since winning the cup, the rivalry has intensified, for both the fans and the teams.

Last Wednesday’s Open cup quarterfinals match was pivotal in the derby rivalry. NYCFC are hungry for another trophy, and the Red Bull would love to rain on their parade. There is obvious dislike between these two teams. A total of seven yellow cards and three red cars were shown during the game Wednesday.

After playing poorly all game, NYCFC took an embarrassing 3-0 loss against the Red Bulls in Harrison New Jersey. This game not only bought tension on the field, but several fights broke out in the NYCFC supporters’ section. This involved stadium police to interfere and escort several supporters out the stadium.

This was NYCFC’s worst lost since last season. The sudden departure of head coach Ronny Deila made a huge impact on the team. They have been in poor form in their last two games.

After this game we learned that, Red Bull still dominate in derby games. Also that NYCFC still have lots to improve on if they want to start seeing success in derby games. The debate whether New York is Red or Blue will continue as the rivalry will only get stronger from here.