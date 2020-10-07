NFL Week 5 Power Rankings

Kansas City Chiefs 4-0 —

Whether you wanna call it luck or fate, the Chiefs outlasted the Patriots. Two dropped INTs and a curious whistle helped the Chiefs separate from the Pats late in the game. Mahomes and co. were bottled up for most of the night but once the Patriots cut the deficit to 3, the Chiefs converted on the Patriots mistakes including this drop from Julian Edelman.

Next: vs. LV

Baltimore Ravens 3-1 —

The Ravens rolled past the Washington Football Team but something just feels off from this group the past few weeks. After their week one blowout against Cleveland, it seemed like this group was out for blood. But offensively, they’ve been awfully pedestrian since. QB Lamar Jackson showed some of his 2019 magic with his 50-yard TD run. The Ravens stay at 2 for now but the Bills and Steelers are right on their heels for claiming that second best team in the AFC.

Next: vs. CIN

Seattle Seahawks 4-0 —

It certainly wasn’t the prettiest win but they held on and got past Miami. The Dolphins cut their deficit to 2 in the fourth quarter but Russell Wilson pulled away as the Seahawks are now 4-0. WR D.K. Metcalf continued to prove that he’s one of the league’s best up and coming receivers with another 100-yard performance against CB Byron Jones and that Miami pass defense. The Seahawks looked much stingier on the defensive side of the ball. Although they did surrender another 300+ yards passing, they forced two turnovers and held Miami to 5 field goals. A significant improvement from their first three weeks.

Next: vs. MINN

Green Bay Packers 4-0 —

With injuries to their top two wide receivers, tight end Robert Tonyan stepped up to the plate with three touchdowns against the Falcons. Za’Darius Smith continued his dominance from the edge with three sacks as the Packers go into the bye at 4-0. It hasn’t mattered who has been on the outside for Rodgers as he’s playing on another level this year. For the first time in franchise history, the Packers have opened up the season scoring 30+ in their first four games.

Next: BYE

Buffalo Bills 4-0 —

After nearly collapsing last week to the LA Rams, many people questioned if we were premature on just how good the Bills are. Well, they put that to rest in a convincing 30-23 win over the Vegas Raiders. After only four weeks, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs continue to show why they’re already one of the best QB/WR duos in all of football. Russell Wilson may be the frontrunner for MVP at the moment but Josh Allen is not far behind.

Next: @ TENN

Pittsburgh Steelers 3-0 —

The Steelers got their bye a little earlier than expected as the Titans were riddled with COVID. Pittsburgh will look to halt any momentum Philly might be brewing up after their upset win in San Fran.

Next: vs. PHI

New England Patriots 2-2 —

The Patriots hung around and made a valiant effort against the defending champs. But QB play from Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham was their demise as they combined for four turnovers and an inexplicable sack before the half. The defense found ways to disrupt the speed and explosiveness of Kansas City and they were finding ways to extend drives and keep the ball away from KC in spurts. They had cut the deficit to three late in the third quarter making an upset seem possible but too many mistakes late caught up to them. This team is still in decent shape but we witnessed how important Cam Newton is to making this team tick.

Next: vs. DEN

Tennessee Titans 3-0 —

The Titans did not have any new positive COVID results on Monday or Tuesday. With this good news, they are now eligible to return to their facility and practice Wednesday. They will battle the undefeated Bills this upcoming week. Although the Titans haven’t had the most convincing 3-0 start, you have to like their chances a little more considering it’s coming off a bye week.

Next: vs. BUFF

Los Angeles Rams 3-1 —

After the Rams touchdown on the first drive, it looked like the game we were all expecting. Surprisingly after that, the Rams had punted the ball six times and turned it over as they were struggling to get anything done offensively. The game was sealed after a 55-yard touchdown from WR Cooper Kupp, but this game was a fight. The reason why the Rams struggled so much offensively was they weren’t able to run the ball like they had in the first three weeks. They only had 58 yards on the ground and weren’t able to set up their play action nearly as well. However, a win’s a win, and they’ll look to sweep the NFC East at Washington next week.

Next: @ WAS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-1 +2

QB Tom Brady might just be showing us what he’s capable of with such a high-level supporting cast. Even without WR Chris Godwin and RB Leonard Fournette, Brady threw for 369 yards and 5 touchdown passes. However, the Bucs will have to move forward without TE O.J. Howard who tore his achilles in the come from behind victory. The Bucs will look to move to 4-1 against Chicago this Thursday night.

Next: @ CHI

New Orleans Saints 2-2 —

QB Drew Brees has been highly criticized for his inability to throw the ball down the field in the first three weeks. And after the first play which resulted in an INT, it looked like more of the same for New Orleans. But five possessions later, the Saints were up 35-14 and Brees was placing the football wherever he wanted. The backfield had a field day as Kamara (19/83/1) and Murray (14/54/2) helped the Saints possess the ball for over 36 minutes and obtain 29 first downs.

Next: vs. LAC

Indianapolis Colts 3-1 +2

In a year where offenses are breaking more records and scoring more points, the Colts are winning with good old fashioned football. They are playing with a stifling defense and running the football. The offseason addition of DeForest Buckner has helped this defense take off. Paired with Justin Houston and Darius Leonard in the middle, this defense is one of the league’s top units. The Colts went another week with four more field goals going one for four in the red zone. They must correct this when they play better competition.

Next: @ CLE

San Francisco 49ers 2-2 —

Well, the quarterback controversy between Nick Mullens and Jimmy Garoppolo (if there even was one) ended very quickly. Mullens played one of the rougher games you’ll see from a QB in this league. The Eagles DL had their way with the 49ers front but Mullens compounded the mistakes with erratic throws. TE George Kittle was sensational in his return (15-183-1), but it wasn’t enough as the 9ers are now in last place in the NFC West and two games behind Seattle.

Next: vs. MIA

Cleveland Browns 3-1 +8

After their week two win over Cincinnati on Thursday night football, the world got a preview of what the new look Browns will look like. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is committed to running the football and rightfully so. Even after losing RB Nick Chubb in the beginning of the game, the Browns ran for over 300 yards against Dallas. The best part about Sunday’s game had to be the resurrection of WR Odell Beckham Jr. with 154 total yards along with 3 touchdowns. This OL is playing like one of the best units in all of football but will have their hands full against Indy in week five.

Next: vs. IND

Arizona Cardinals 2-2 -5

After defeating the 49ers and the Washington Football team in the first two weeks, it seemed like a 6-0 start could very well be in the realm of possibility. However, since then they’ve suffered losses to Detroit and Carolina. QB Kyler Murray somehow completed 24 passes for only 133 yards. RB Kenyan Drake continued to be a massive disappointment with 35 yards on 13 carries. The defense has looked completely different after losing S Budda Baker to injury. The Cardinals will look to get back to their winning ways against the Jets.

Next: @ NYJ

Dallas Cowboys 1-3 -1

QB Dak Prescott continues to light up the box score with 502 passing yards. He has 1,690 yards through four games which puts him on pace for 6,760 on the season. The record? In 2013, Peyton Manning had 5,477; but it really hasn’t mattered for Dallas as they’re 1-3 on the season. The NFC East is wide open and Dallas just cannot convert. Their defense has surrendered 38+ in three straight games and you have to wonder if DC Mike Nolan is on the hot seat already. Yes, it’s only been four games but this unit has only created two takeaways a quarter of the way through the year. If Dallas wants to be taken seriously, there needs to be dramatic improvement from that unit against one of the worst offenses in football next week.

Next: vs. NYG

Los Angeles Chargers 1-3 —

The NFL’s youngest starting QB dueled against the league’s oldest in Tom Brady. The 43 year-old came out on top but Herbert looked spectacular once again. Throwing three TDs to three separate UDFAs, Herbert is displaying arm strength and ridiculous skill, but it’s his poise that is setting him apart so early. They marched out to a 24-7 lead and were seemingly running the clock out before the half when rookie RB Joshua Kelley had an untimely fumble that changed the entire game. The Bucs went on to score 21 unanswered and escaped with a victory. The Chargers have looked dynamic and have to be surprised with Herbert’s great play so far but are very much in danger of starting 1-4 as they have to go to New Orleans next week.

Next: @ NO

Las Vegas Raiders 2-2 —

The Raiders OL did not have its best game against this tough Bills front. They gave up 13 pressures and they never got the ground game going. Ever since his three TD debut, RB Josh Jacobs has been held in check for the last three games. After a promising 2-0 start, the Raiders have fallen to 0-2 and are bound to face Kansas City in week five. A huge problem for the Raiders last year was the inability to finish drives. In 2019, they were top 10 in yards per game, but were not even top 20 in points per game. We saw a similar picture yesterday where they had over 400 total yards but came away with just three field goals and two touchdowns. If the Raiders want to be considered a dynamic offense, they must learn how to finish drives with touchdowns.

Next: @ KC

Chicago Bears 3-1 -3

QB Nick Foles had a really highly anticipated first start and wound up being very disappointing. He racked up 254 yards through the air but 90 of them came in their final garbage time drive when the game was out of reach. Head coach Matt Nagy’s play calling was extremely conservative and they seemed to lose Allen Robinson for long spurts during the game. These mistakes will need to be corrected quickly as they have a fast turnaround playing Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Next: vs. TB

Minnesota Vikings 1-3 —

The Vikings saw a lot of improvement in week three but came up just short against Tennessee. This past week it resulted in a victory. Rookie WR Justin Jefferson continues to emerge as a go-to guy for Kirk Cousins with another 100-yard game under his belt. Dalvin Cook tore up this Houston run defense with 130 yards and two touchdowns. This offense will look to keep its momentum against the high scoring Seahawks.

Next: @ SEA

Houston Texans 0-4 -2

In a shocking move, the Texans announced the firing of head coach/GM Bill O’Brien hours after he announced he’d assume play-calling duties. This is definitely good news for Houston; it’s just a shame they let him get rid of DeAndre Hopkins and crippled this franchise’s prospects before his departure. QB Deshaun Watson is really struggling without Hopkins and this decrepit OL. The future is looking pretty bleak as the Texans are in line for a top five pick but won’t be selecting until the third round in 2021.

Next: vs. JAX

Carolina Panthers 2-2 +3

After starting 0-2, it looked like Carolina might be in the thick of the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. However, head coach Matt Rhule has rallied the troops and has gone 2-0 without superstar RB Christian McCaffrey. It has been a group effort led by QB Teddy Bridgewater who threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona. This young defense was carved up the first two weeks but has made a great turnaround the past two weeks. LB/S Jeremy Chinn looks like a superstar in the making while DL Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Derrick Brown have played at a really high level.

Next: @ ATL

Philadelphia Eagles 1-2-1 +3

Who would’ve thought that it would be WR Travis Fulgham and LB Alex Singleton to save the Eagles’ season? The Eagles were trailing by three when QB Carson Wentz dropped a dime to Fulgham for a score late in the fourth. The Eagles followed it up with a pick six from former CFL player, Alex Singleton less than ten seconds later. Because Doug Pederson elected to tie against the Bengals the week before, the Eagles are now in sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

Next: @ PITT

Miami Dolphins 1-3 -1

You can’t kick five field goals and expect to beat Russell Wilson. Miami was moving the ball all day, but could not finish. They were one for three in the redzone and added another three field goals to their point total. Miami may be 1-3 but they only have a -3 point differential and their three losses have come at the hands of Seattle, Buffalo, and New England; three of the best teams in all of the NFL. This team could surprise later in the season when the schedule eases up.

Next: @ SF

Detroit Lions 1-3 -3

The Lions made their week three win over Arizona look like a fluke after taking a decisive loss at the hands of the Saints. Once again, the Lions jumped out to a 14-0 lead immediately only to give up 35 unanswered points. It is their third double digit blown lead in the first four weeks. After their noteworthy ability to collapse late in games last season, it seems head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn’s seats are extra hot.

Next: BYE

Atlanta Falcons 0-4 -2

For the first time since 1999, the Falcons will start 0-4. Like Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn, it seems like it is only a matter of time when head coach Dan Quinn gets fired. Their defense is really banged up as they lost safeties Damontae Kazee and Jaylinn Hawkins. WR Julio Jones became the all-time leading receiver in Falcons franchise history with 812 catches but he had to leave early due to the nagging hamstring he’s had to deal with all season. Quinn enters must-win territory against the young Panthers next week.

Next: vs. CAR

Cincinnati Bengals 1-2-1 +2

We’ve been waiting and we finally got the Joe Mixon coming out game for 2020. Mixon has been given no help from his OL from the first three games, but finally exploded for 151 yards on the ground along with another 30 through the air for three total touchdowns against Jacksonville. The Bengals had a much more balanced attack on offense which took the pressure off QB Joe Burrow. He took way fewer hits than he did in the first three games. After his first career win, Burrow became the first rookie QB in NFL history to throw for 300+ in three straight games.

Next: @ BAL

Washington Football Team 1-3 —

Just how close was head coach Ron Rivera from pulling QB Dwayne Haskins? His first four drives resulted in two punts, a fumble, and a missed FG. He accumulated over 300 passing yards, but most of it was in the second half when the game was out of hand. We’ve seen with Josh Allen in Buffalo that some growing pains may be required in the long run, but Haskins will definitely need to improve. RB Antonio Gibson was absolutely electric with 128 total yards and a TD in the losing effort. Gibson and WR Terry McLaurin are two pieces this offense can build around.

Next: vs. LAR

Jacksonville Jaguars 1-3 -2

The week one/two version of the Jags looked much different than week three/four version. The Jags were just 2/10 on third down against Cincy this past Sunday. QB Gardner Minshew had his moments and appreciated the return of WR D.J. Chark had two TDs but it wasn’t enough. The defense allowed 500 total yards and had forced only one Cincinnati punt all day long. The Jaguars will look to turn things around against the 0-4 Texans.

Next: @ HOU

Denver Broncos 1-3 —

It was a tale of two halves for QB Brett Rypien. In his first career start, the Boise State product looked efficient and accurate in the first half. But then after throwing back-to-back picks, including one that went for six, Rypien almost single-handedly handed the Jets the game. Head coach Vic Fangio hasn’t announced if he’ll continue to roll with Rypien as his starter against New England.

Next: @ NE

New York Giants 0-4 —

After an embarrassing showing in week three where they made San Fran backup QB Nick Mullens look like Joe Montana, the Giants defense played their best game against the Rams. They held them to 240 total yards and 15 first downs for the entire game. Nevertheless, it was another disappointing showing for this offense. After week one where the Giants put up 16 points against arguably the best defense in the league in Pittsburgh, there seemed a lot to be excited about. After RB Saquon Barkley went down with a season-ending injury in week two, they haven’t scored more than 13 since. Good news for New York: they’re going up against a defense that has given up more than 38 points in three straight games.

Next: @ DAL

New York Jets 0-4 —

Not only did the Jets look the part as the leader in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes but it seems like they are fully embracing tank mode as they’re opting to keep coach Adam Gase around for another week. They somehow were +3 in turnover margin, got a pick six, and lost by two possessions to a third string QB. The Jets once again showed just how undisciplined they are by committing 118 yards in penalties where seven of their eleven penalties resulted in first downs for Denver. Their next five games are vs. ARI, @ LAC, vs. BUF, @ KC, and vs. NE. Next: vs. ARI