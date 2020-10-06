Is Herbert Receiving Tough Love or More Than That?

In the simplest way to put it, Justin Herbert has been on a tear. The first round draft pick joins Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks to throw 900+ yards in their first three games.

First Three Games

Herbert went head to head with the G.O.A.T Tom Brady this past Sunday. Though Brady took the win, Herbert was nothing short of great. The rookie completed 80% of his passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns.



Before this, he had another solid outing against the Carolina Panthers. After having his first week of practice running with the first team he threw for 330 yards and had another score.

The rookie also had stellar performances against the defending Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs. Not to mention, he found out he was starting right before. In this game he threw for 311 yards while adding touchdowns via run and pass.

Despite not having a win to show for his performances thus far, the rookie is very promising. Many have Herbert as the best quarterback out of this past year’s draft class. He is also a strong candidate to win Rookie Of The Year if he continues to put up the same numbers.

Praises From Coaches and Players



Following the win, Bucs Coach Bruce Arians had a few words saying, “I told Anthony after the game he has a great one.” Comparing the rookie to Patrick Mahomes in regards to a fall away touchdown pass at the end of the third quarter.

Tom Brady had high praise for Herbert as well saying, “He was very impressive today. Our defense has been great all year. He hung in there and made a lot of good throws… He’s off to a great start.”

Reigning Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes was blown away by the rookie. In their matchup he was impressed by the rookie’s poise saying, “He played his tail off. Our defense shows a lot of different coverages and looks, and for him to move the ball down the field, I thought he did a great job.”

So why does Chargers’ Head Coach Anthony Lynn continue not to give his rookie quarterback the praise he deserves? Many of the media, coaches, and players have high regards in respect to Herbert. Is Lynn showing tough love hoping to fuel the rookie or is he being too hard because his first choice in Tyrod Taylor is down.

Anthony Lynn Issue

Though Lynn has recently said that he loves Justin and that Justin knows that and that is what really matters. He blames the emotion for getting the best of him following the Kansas City loss saying, “I know you guys got to me after we lost the Kansas City game and caught me in a pissed off mood. Wanted me to compliment everybody and I wasn’t going to do that.”

Lynn understands that there is a narrative being pushed that he does not like his rookie quarterback. In response to these claims, Lynn had this to say, “somehow the narrative is that I don’t like my quarterback for whatever reason. We drafted this young man at number six in the draft. I’m tied to this young man.”

If Lynn wants to continue coaching in Los Angeles he must understand the growing pains that come along with a young quarterback. In addition to encouraging him instead of belittling his efforts even if it is a loss.