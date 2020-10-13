Potential Match-Ups That Are Gaining Steam, Middling, & Fading

There are several intriguing match-ups that have been tossed around recently. Below are the latest updates and which bouts are gaining steam, middling, and fading away.
Gaining Steam
Two weeks ago, UFC President Dana White said this in regards to the McGregor/Poirier rematch.
“So we offered them both a fight. We offered Dustin and Conor a fight, so we’re waiting to hear back from both of them.”
Then, ‘The Notorious’ came out with this tweet five days ago.
The rematch was originally going to be a charity event separate from the UFC. Obviously, the last thing the UFC wants is for Conor McGregor to fight and them not to benefit financially.
ESPN’s Ariel Helwani has been quoted as saying the UFC offered to have the fight headline the PPV in January of next year. McGregor’s first line in his tweet is that “it must happen in 2020”.
The Dec. 12th PPV card is still without a main event and lets be honest, November’s PPV event has two title fights, but it’s nothing that people are clamoring about.
Both men want the fight. However, just two days ago, Dustin claimed he still hasn’t been offered a fight.
While that is moderately concerning, I believe this fight has a real chance of getting booked for either November or December. The UFC likely has something up their sleeve to abide to their biggest draw’s wishes.
Ok, this one just began gaining steam this week when Nate Diaz called Dan Hooker out. The latter accepted the callout and that’s as much as we know at this point.
This would be one heck of a five round fight night headliner.
Middling
I cannot for the life of me figure out why this fight hasn’t been booked yet. Sterling is solidified as the number one contender and Yan seems ready to fight.
Rumors have that ‘The Funkmaster’ is looking for more money than the UFC is willing to pay him. He alluded to that in a tweet over the weekend.
Yan and Sterling have been going back and forth on Twitter for what feels like an eternity now. It wouldn’t the UFC’s top choice, but it could headline the Dec. 12th PPV if they exhaust other options.
Cory Sandhagen knocking out Marlon Moraes this past Saturday aided Sterling’s case quite substantially. He must be asking for an outrageous amount of scratch, considering it’s still not booked.
The rumors of this fight are continuing to swirl, refusing to truly vanish.
UFC newcomer still claims he’s prepared and willing to make his anticipated debut against Tony Ferguson at UFC 254. He’s currently expected to serve as the back-up in case either Khabib or Gaethje pulls out.
Tony Ferguson expressed his concern that Chandler is not marketable enough for him to fight him; claiming he has no clue who Chandler is.
It’s really about convincing Ferguson to take this fight that by all accounts makes a good deal of sense to make. For now, it’s up in the air.
Things have escalated fairly fast between two of the sport’s greats. There was never too much love between these two men, but it’s quickly spiraled into hatred.
There has been talk about this all-time great match-up for awhile and it was thought to likely take place in 2021. I have stated recently that I still believe it will occur next year.
All the craze between them on social media has made things more interesting though.
Dana White even jumped on board by saying it’s the fight to make. Jones wants it as well, but Adesanya seems hesitant right now. As ‘Stylebender’ began his run to stardom, he created a vision for himself on how his career will play out. He said how he would fight Jon Jones in 2021. He has adhered to the plan up until this point and I expect it to continue that way.
Look for Adesanya to fight Cannonier if he gets passed Whittaker in a few weeks. If Cannonier loses however, it opens up the door a little wider for the Jones fight to happen in December.
Last note: Adesanya has recently expressed his desire to fight again in December.
MMA fans absolutely cannot wait for these former teammates and fellow outspoken Trump supporters turned enemies settle their differences inside the octagon.
Dana White has said that “it’s very possible” that Covington-Masvidal is next. Colby Covington has been vocal about his want to face “Street-Judas” Masvidal. Meanwhile, things have been rather quiet from ‘Gamebred’ on the matter.
Again, the vacant main event slot in December has opened up so many possibilities and this is certainly one of them. Masvidal-Usman has been the most watched PPV of 2020 so far. Him versus Covington will be enormous.
This one never really got off the ground, but it makes a ton of sense in my humble opinion.
You have Prochazka, a rising star coming off a more than impressive debut against Volkan Oezdemir. You have Rakic, a rising star fresh off a dominant decision win over former title challenger Anthony Smith.
Ranked five and four respectively and a good performance away from possibly competing the belt in the wide open 205lbs division. I hope Rakic knows he has to grab another win in order to earn a title shot.
Losing Steam
Winning his first three fights in the way that he did has actually put Khamzat Chimaev in bit of a tough spot. Nobody wants to fight him.
The unranked guys are scared of him. Plus, it seems as though Dana White is encouraging he face a big name.
Leon Edwards has been rumored to have turned down the offer as well. In fact, the only person who has entertained the offer has been Darren Till.
That’s an interesting proposition, but I think either Michael Chiesa or Neil Magny would be fun for Chimaev down at welterweight.
Right off the bat, I fully understand why Leon Edwards wouldn’t want to fight Khamzat Chimaev. You’re ranked number three in the world, campaigning for a title shot and he’s unranked having fought three times.
Jorge Masvidal continues to seem largely disinterested in fight Edwards, despite their backstage altercation. Covington doesn’t view the match-up as appealing either.
Meanwhile, Edwards doesn’t want the ‘Wonderboy’ fight.
The Gilbert Burns callout via ‘Rocky’ Edwards was a bit far-fetched, with Burns being all but promised his title shot. At this point, it’s really either wait or fight Stephen Thompson for Edwards.
Everybody else is either planned or just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.
A lot of things are up in the air regarding the aforementioned premiere match-ups. Something tells me that both the November and December PPV cards will have alterations.
