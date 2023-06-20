Sacramento Kings End of Season Report

Breaking the longest postseason drought in North American Sports, the Sacramento Kings lit the NBA aflame this season. The young Kings team ran the best offense in basketball and truly developed as a team. After a difficult start to the season, the Kings did not look back as they dominated their way to a third seed in the Western Conference. Members of the Kings made next steps to become stars and key role players for the team in the future.

Expectations

The Kings finished the 2022 season with an abysmal 30-52 record. De’Aaron Fox was incredible all season, however due to their lack of depth, it was viewed as a lost season. The recent personnel moves for the Kings were ripped by many, due to their major trade and draft selection.

On February 8th 2022, the Indiana Pacers traded all-star Domantas Sabonis to the Kings for a package including Tyrese Haliburton. This move provided the Kings with a star big man, however the loss of Buddy Hield and Haliburton caused media outrage. The Kings also selected Keegan Murray with the fourth pick, marking their 10th lottery pick in the past 11 years. Murray was viewed by some as a consolation selection after the top three selections.

Offense: A+

In the 2021-2022 season, the Kings were mediocre on offense, averaging 110 points a game on 45.98% shooting. The addition of Head Coach Mike Brown changed the culture and ideology of this basketball team. Brown is a vocal leader who held these young talented players to a certain standard. This new team and offense shined this year under his leadership. This season, the Kings were truly historic on the offensive end this season. The Kings had an offensive rating of 119.97 this season. This mark is the highest in NBA history and was a true group effort as the entire team made strides on this end of the court. The shooting percentage of the Kings had a monumental leap this season, as the 49.4% shooting percentage is good for second in the league.

The offense was powered by their two all-stars in Fox and Sabonis, as they combined for 44.1 points a game this past season. However, this juggernaut offense relied heavily on the role players and their ability to hit shots. The three ball was especially important in this improvement offensively for the Kings.

The Kings were 5th in the league in threes made per game, a drastic jump from 24th the season prior. There was quality consistent shooting for the entire team, however one young player helped jolt new life into the team. Rookie Forward Keegan Murray had a phenomenal season from the three-point line. Murray hit 203 three pointers as he surpassed Donovan Mitchell’s record for most threes made by a rookie. Leading all rookies in three-point percentage at 41%, Murray was among the best shooters in the NBA. Another marksman who made an impact from three this season was Kevin Huerter. Huerter was acquired this offseason from the Atlanta Hawks and the 24 year old shooter has shined. Huerter shot 40% from three and averaged 15 points per game, both marks his best yet as a pro.

Defense: B-

Based on the construction of the Kings roster, there are limitations on the defensive end. There is limited size and length for nearly all positions. However there are specific strengths of the defense that allowed them to be successful. The Kings were aggressive on the boards and ended possessions successfully. A massive reason for this is the new addition of Domantas Sabonis.

Sabonis was essential to the defensive success of the Kings. While he is not known for his shot blocking prowess, his rebounding and ability to outlet pass has evolved this Kings defense. The Kings were incredible at limiting second chance points for opposing teams. As they were sixth in both defensive rebounding percentage and opposing teams second chance points. Reducing these second chance points, along with the phenomenal passing of Sabonis, helped facilitate the King’s fast break. There are certainly improvements to be made on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. The Kings had a defensive rating of 117 this season, seventh worst in the league. However, Mike Brown inspired a new fire into this team that helped the young team compete hard on both sides of the ball.

Overall Grade: A+

The Kings have set themselves up for future playoff success. 16 years after their most recent playoff appearance, the Kings shocked the NBA by securing the third seed in the West. In the 2005-2006 season, the Kings made the playoffs with a dynamic point guard, tough big man and a cast of hardnosed defensive players and shooters.

This year’s King’s team seemed to follow this formula, as seemingly upgraded versions of Bibby and Brad Miller emerged for them this season. Fox and Sabonis are a true one two punch for the Kings in the future, and both are 25 and 27 years old respectively.

After the Domantas Sabonis trade from the Pacers to the Kings, it may have stung for Kings fans as they viewed Haliburton become an all-star this season. However, the Kings already have their star point guard for the future. De’Aaron Fox truly elevated his game this year, averaging 25 points a game on a career high 51% from the field. Fox also made it to his first All Star game and won NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year in it’s first induction. Fox hit a game winner on the Magic on November 5th, and was a consistent calming presence during the games biggest moments.

While the postseason result against the Warriors is not what the franchise and fans hoped for, this Kings team feels set up for success in the future. The young group truly found their roles and footing this season, as they have lit up scoreboards and Sacramento skies. Sacramento is now a destination that free agents may aspire to play, as they’ll be surrounded by a young talented core that plays with energy.

