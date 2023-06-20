Naz Reid To The Knicks?

Knicks Interested in Naz Reid

There has been rumors floating around that the New York Knicks are interested in Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid. In just 18.4 minutes a game, he averaged 11.5 points along with 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

He’s Coming Home?

If Reid came to the Knicks, he would be returning home as he is from Asbury Park, New Jersey. His hometown is just an hour and 21 minutes away from Madison Square Garden. He also spent his high school basketball playing for Roselle Catholic. Some notable basketball alumni are Isaiah Briscoe, Louis King, and Malachi Richardson.

What The Knicks Would Get In Reid?

Simply put, the Knicks would get a type of player they desperately need which is someone who can space the floor. This past season, Reid shot 53.7% from the field and 34.6% from three. Reid being able to space the floor would open up the paint for guys like Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett. That type of floor spacing would make it difficult for opposing defenses as they would have to either let Brunson, Randle, or Barrett get going downhill or leave Reid open for a easy bucket.

However, there are some negatives. If the Knicks acquire Reid that most likely means Mitchell Robinson is gone. Robinson is bigger than Reid at 7’0 which allows him to be one of the best shot blockers and offensive rebounders in the league. Reid on the other hand, is just 6’9 which as a result may be difficult. However, their defensive ratings are similar as Robinson’s is 109.5 and Reid’s is 110.5. However, the simple fix is giving more minutes to Isaiah Hartenstein. He had a solid season averaging a career high 6.5 rebounds.

Will Have Competition

However, Reid to the Knicks is not a lock as many will try to sign the 24-year-old stretch big. Also, it is still plausible that Reid re-signs with the Timberwolves. Also, if the Knicks want any shot at Reid, they would also have to move Robinson.

Conflicted about Robinson

At just 25 years old, there is still room for Robinson to develop as he has not entered his prime yet. Also, as mentioned earlier, he is one of the best shot blockers and offensive rebounders this league has to offer. However, there are still parts of his game that are just so frustrating. For example, Robinson always looks for the block which causes him to bite on pump fakes getting him in foul trouble. Also, most of the time Robinson goes to set a screen, it either does not work because he is so slow, the other team can call it out, or he is called for an illegal screen.

Brian Ramos is a contributor on Back Sports Page. Along with receiving his B.A. in Sports Communications, he has over a year of experience in the sports industry, and has interviewed a variety of people in the sports industry such as Bobby Portis, Don La Greca, Adam Schefter, and others. In addition, to writing, Ramos has called women’s lacrosse and baseball on ESPN+. Ramos has a podcast on YouTube called Cut The Nets along with his co-host Jeremy Gretzer. You can find Brian on Instagram at @Brian.ramos0219 and Twitter at @brianramos0219.