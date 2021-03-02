Shaq On What To Expect From His AEW In-Ring Debut

Tomorrow night, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal steps into the ring for All Elite Wrestling, taking on AEW EVP and former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes in a mixed tag team match live on AEW DYNAMITE at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
Shaq answered the following questions:
- What exactly does Shaquille O’Neal have to prove in the wrestling ring? What provoked you to get in the ring against a wrestling legacy like Cody Rhodes?
- What is your finishing maneuver? What’s your favorite move to execute?
- What’s the biggest difference between training for basketball and training for a wrestling match for you?
- Who from the NBA do you think could take on a challenge like this? Who has the guts and intensity to step in the ring?
Cody answered the following questions:
- You’ve shown plenty of confidence throughout this feud. Does Shaq’s size and stature not intimidate you whatsoever?
- What does bringing a name like Shaquille O’Neal into AEW mean for the future of this company?
- This is a mixed tag match with Red Velvet as your partner. What are you most looking forward to in teaming with her?
- If you defeat Shaq on Wednesday night, where does Cody Rhodes go from here?
- What do you think about Shaq calling you a “cupcake” on national TV?
- What can fans expect from this match?
