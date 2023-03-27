The Cavaliers Clinch Spot In Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers have clinched a spot in the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-2018 season. This marks the first time the Cavaliers have made it without LeBron James since 1998. The Cavaliers have had a stellar season so far, marked by the arrival of superstar Donovan Mitchell who so far has been everything the team could ever ask for. The Cavs are not just poised for the playoffs, but for a top four seed and a likely second-round appearance.

Donovan Mitchell Has Arrived

When one king leaves, a new one must rise to take his place. Mitchell has arrived to steady the land after fives years of anarchy and lawlessness. Mitchell started off strong, and has continued to play at an extremely high-level, with an outside chance at First Team All-NBA. “Spida” is averaging a career high in points at 27.5 ppg on career high efficiency including 60.6 true shooting percentage.

Mitchell has the superstar moments most importantly, the ones that truly make you believe this guy is special and can carry a team to the promised land. The Louisville product came up huge in multiple clutch moments, and who could forget his ridiculous 71 points against the Chicago Bulls.

The Rest Are The Best

It’s not been a one man show by any means. Darius Garland has been playing exceptionally and settling in his new role, going from Batman to Robin (which is not an insult). Garland has maintained his scoring output from last year while achieving career-best efficiency, especially from beyond the arc.

Evan Mobley is having an excellent sophomore season. Mobley has the potential to go off any given night which is an improvement upon last season. Mobley’s defense is still elite for his position.

Isaac Okoro has had a much better second half of the season. Okoro has prove quite yet how he will look in the playoffs but nothing can be more of a confidence booster than his game winner against the Brooklyn Nets.

Caris LeVert has had problems with consistency, but when is on LeVert can be a spark off the bench. LeVert can score, hit from outside and initiate the offense when he is called upon. Off the bench, you can’t ask for more.

When LeVert is off, the bench has struggled at times. The shooting can be sub-par once the starts are off the floor. Cedi Osman has been shooting just 36% from deep on 7.1 attempts per game but has been hit or miss at times. That’s not horrible, but don’t forget, that’s the BEST of them. If there’s a flaw on this team, it’s the bench.

What’s Next

The playoffs loom with the third seed in their sights but not likely. The Cavaliers have made up some ground on the Philadelphia 76ers who lost two straight but losing the head-to-head matchup on March 15th was a backbreaker. The Cavs are two games behind the Sixers, and need to make up that ground with just six games of their own left. Not impossible, but also not something to pin their hopes on.

The Cavaliers are five and a half games up on the fifth seed New York Knicks, so that’s all but locked up. The Cav’s will likely matchup with the Knicks in the first round barring any collapses. Julius Randle is a unique matchup, but luckily the Cavs have a unique defender in Mobley, who should be able to give Randle trouble all over the court. The weight difference might be a problem, but Mobley is as well-suited as anyone to take on Randle’s love of being on the perimeter.

Getting through round one would be great, but this season is already an improvement over last. The Cavaliers have their core locked down for a while yet and will be able to compete in the long-term. The future is very bright for this Cavs team that’s for sure.