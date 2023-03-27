Fighting For a Shot: Oskar Steen

When you think of the names on the Boston Bruins roster, it is unlikely you think of one Oskar Steen. The 25-year-old Swedish center only made his Bruins debut in the 2020-21 season and played 3 games that season, scoring not a single goal or assist. Given the second chance in the following season, Steen would score 2 goals and 4 assists in 20 games played, not exactly the top center numbers the Bruins were looking for.

Loaned down to the Providence Bruins, the Boston Bruins AHL affiliate at varying intervals since the 2019-20 season, Steen made his presence much more known than on the NHL stage. Scoring 14 goals and 17 assists in the 2022-23 season so far and 15 goals and 20 assists in the 2021-22 season, his career-best to date, but not providing much padding in his 2022 Calder Cup playoff performance with the Providence Bruins.

Drafted by the Boston Bruins in the 2016 entry draft in the 6th round (165th overall) Oskar Steen has been fighting for a chance to prove he is NHL-worthy. Finally being called up once again to The Show for a third chance to play against the Carolina Hurricanes on March 26th, Oskar Steen spent 8 minutes on the ice but didn’t make a dent to his NHL numbers. But can a chance only be given so many times? With only 8 minutes to show your worth? It seems that every chance he gets, it is not up to snuff for the high scoring, hard hitting, record-breaking Boston Bruins. An opportunity not taken advantage of. Maybe Steen is at his best in the minor leagues where the competition is less brutal and the environment is more forgiving.

Yet, if possibly Oskar Steen is able to gather his skills and build up the confidence and strength to fight with the big dogs in the NHL, it is likely he can prove himself. With the start of his NHL career being cut short by the pandemic, Steen suffered a declining learning curve. The team giving him a chance not seeing the output they desired, it is no wonder he was sent to a less punishing league. Part of me wants to see Oskar Steen at his height with the Boston Bruins roster we know and root for. An underdog rising up, the growth from the bottom up. However, this growth is up to Steen himself, as with everything in life, to succeed you have to work for it. While Steen is back in the NHL, it is time to take that step. If Steen sees the potential within himself and polishes it, there is no doubt he will make an impact with the Boston Bruins and the NHL.