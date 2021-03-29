The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Rohit Raju

The Desi Hitman, Rohit Raju chats with The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast! Listen as we discuss the X-Division picture, his chemistry with Chris Bey, The Rohit Challenge, his personal growth with IMPACT wrestling and much more!!!
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.
