Thunder Rosa on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast

We’re happy to share Thunder Rosa’s exclusive interview for AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. Please see the synopsis and link below.

Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker DMD burned the house down last week with the first-ever Unsanctioned Lights Out main event match on #AEWDynamite! The groundbreaking, historic bout featured blood, sweat, tears, thumb tacks, ladders and tables, and ended in an emotional victory for Thunder Rosa! You’ll hear exactly how Thunder Rosa feels about the win, the match, her opponent, and what it means for women’s wrestling moving forward! Thunder Rosa also talks about her journey to AEW, locker room leadership, her time in Japan, and being NWA Women’s World Champion. Plus, discover what inspired her character, face paint, costume, and wrestling style, how she learned Lucha on the fly, what it was like working with Rey Mysterio and the Guerreros at Lucha Underground, why she loves Pentagon and Rey Fenix, and how a soap opera actress dream turned into a professional wrestling career.

THUNDER ROSA QUOTES:

Thunder Rosa on thumbtacks in Lights Out match vs Dr. Britt Baker DMD

“I know how it feels to be kicked, punched, bleed. I mean, I’ve been cut by elbows of MMA, but I think that, the pinching, and not expecting that is so intense.”’

Thunder Rosa on importance of Lights Out match

“Now she’s [Dr. Britt Baker DMD] considered the hardcore queen, and I am just like this champion of women’s wrestling because that’s what I’m all about. If I win, my ladies win too because I am ultimately about ‘power to the people’ people!”

Thunder Rosa Reaction To Lights Out Match

“If I die tomorrow, I’ll die happy because I know we made a difference on Wednesday.”

LINK: https://omny.fm/shows/aew-unrestricted/thunder-rosa